PUNTA GORDA — Minus some clinks and clanks of forks and knives, there wasn't much noise to note at Wednesday's luncheon at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club concerning the City Council District 3 seat.
Candidates John Miller and Shaune Freeland are both running for a seat left open by two-term Council Member Gary Wein.
Both were received well by the Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum meeting at the yacht club.
They said they believe commercial growth in the city is important, as opposed to the ongoing residential dependency Punta Gorda has been built on.
Both agree that keeping the city's small town charm is essential despite commercial growth.
And they agree that more affordable housing options should be available for the city's work force.
Both candidates agree on a lot of things.
So, what distinguishes them?
Miller says...
"I’ve always loved this city and have been attending City Council meetings for the past two years... This city runs well but it can be run even better and that will be what I will work on."
Freeland says...
"(Growth) is the centerpiece of our town and the vision, it should be a mixed use venue with shops, green space, condos and other options like a performing arts center. I believe this is possible."
