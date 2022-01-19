DNA test reunites sisters

PORT CHARLOTTE — After Bonnie Meau’s husband gave her an Ancestry DNA kit as a Christmas gift a year ago, she found a sister she been separated from 65 years earlier.
“I was specifically looking for my sister, and when I got the DNA results, it matched me with her daughter,” Bonnie Meau said. “It was a closer match than a cousin, and I thought she could be my half-niece.”
Meau contacted her half-niece, Crystal, who put her in touch with her mother — and Meau’s long-lost sister — Marian Solar.
Soon, the sisters began to catch up on events they went through over a span of more than six decades.
Through texting, calls and videos, they began to learn about each other’s lives and experiences growing up.
The two communicated that way until Meau’s husband gave her another present: This one for her birthday — a trip to Denver — where Solar lives.
Meau lives in Port Charlotte with her husband, Fred.
Bonnie and Fred Meau flew to Colorado and spent a week with Solar.
“We did something every day,” Meau said.
The last time Meau saw her sister, she was about 4, she said.
Bonnie Meau is 69 and Marian Solar is 65. Marian was an infant when their parents divorced and the siblings were separated.
Their mother took Marian to Arizona. Her father raised Bonnie in their Michigan home.
The road to adulthood wasn’t always easy for the two sisters.
Bonnie Meau’s grandmother took on a mothering role — so much so Bonnie called her “mom.”
Meau said some of her friends weren’t allowed to come to her home since there wasn’t a traditional mother in the household.
“Things were different back then,” she said.
Meau lived in the same house for two decades. Marian Solar moved fairly frequently. They later learned they had different fathers.
For many years, the sisters thought they had the same father; Meau’s father is also listed on Marian’s birth certificate.
Later, after Solar discovered she had a different father, she tried to find him through a DNA match, but received no results, Meau said.
“Marian knew about me,” said Meau, who also knew she had a sister somewhere.
When Meau was 12, she sent her mother letters — but they might not have reached her because of the moves.
“(But) My mother knew where I was,” she said.
Solar provided Meau with details about their mother.
“I learned she died in 1999 at the age of 69,” said Meau. She said her father died in 1989, at the age of 59.
Solar shared videos of happier times, and told Meau their mother was a talented seamstress and cake decorator.
The sisters share many of the same interests.
“We have a lot in common,” Meau said. “We each have two children, we are grandmothers, and our likes and dislikes are similar.”
Although the Meaus’ children and grandchildren didn’t accompany them on the trip to Denver, Bonnie Meau got to meet her half-niece Crystal and other members of Solar’s family, including her sister’s grandson.
“I wish I had done this sooner,” said Bonnie Meau, referring to taking a DNA test to find lost relatives.
She also gave credit to her husband.
“If it weren’t for Fred, we wouldn’t have had this joyful reunion,” she said. “My husband is a very good man.”
Since she began sharing her story of finding her sister through a DNA kit from www.Ancestry.com, others have come forward and shared similar stories, Meau said.
“A friend found a brother who was put up for adoption; it’s amazing how many people have stories like mine,” she said.
As for Meau’s life today — it is “happy,” she said.
“Our kids are successful, and we have a good marriage. I must have done something right.”
