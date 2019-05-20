The Chamber is presenting four “Lunch & Learn” events, organized by fellow Chamber member, Port Charlotte Toastmasters. The Summer Success Series brings together some of the area’s most talented Toastmasters to share their business-relevant expertise in personal self-development and networking skills.
On June 3, hear Dennis Kunkler, creative director, author, consultant and distinguished toastmaster on “Networking Confidence: How to Communicate So Others Want to Hear More.” The learning event will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors Building, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The $10 fee includes a box lunch. Please R.S.V.P. to 941-627-2222 or in the chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.org. The series will continue on the first Monday of July and August and the second Monday in September.
For those members interested in advertising on a premium page in our 2020 Community Guide & Business Directory, we will have a drawing today for those special spots at 4:30 p.m. in our Port Charlotte office. A representative of your business must be present to draw. For questions call us at 941-627-2222.
The Business Card Exchange is Thursday at Friendly Floors. Please join us from 5-7 p.m. as Marjorie and her team welcome us to her great store. I always want a “do over” on my house after I’m there. Please bring plenty of business cards to hand out and a small gift to promote your business.
The Leadership Charlotte class of 2019’s Hemingway’s Havana Nights is going to be a great party with casino games, food, music, raffles and more on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds from 6-11 p.m. The class wants to raise a minimum of $25,000 that will renovate and outfit a “Book Mobile” to support literacy programs for local children and adults. There are several sponsorship opportunities, individual tickets and donations at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com/shop or call 941-627-2222.
We had a great golf tournament Saturday at Kingsway Country Club with “chamber of commerce” weather and 102 people participating. Our thanks to Integrity Employee Leasing for being the title sponsor of the Integrity Open to support the Junior Leadership Charlotte program, and to sponsors Don Gasgarth’s Charlotte County Ford (hole-in-one), Integrity Insurance Agency ($2,000 putting contest), Big Summer Golf Card (goodie bag); Eagle sponsors, American Integrity Insurance, Facwett Memorial Hospital, Conditioned Air, DG Pavement Solutions, Prism HR, Royal Palm Retirement Center; and Par sponsors Ashley Brown & Company, CPAs, Centennial Bank, Hessler Floor Covering, Nationwide/Sarasota Private Trust Company. Visani Entertainment, Web, Lorah & McMillian, CPAs and Young Life. Thanks, too, to everyone to donated a hole sign or door prizes and to volunteers extraordinaire, Denise Dull, Kelly Carr, Jim Carroll, Steve Lineberry, Judy Malbuisson, Sheila Meeks, George Pence and Ruth Uzonyi.
Have a safe and fun Memorial Day weekend!
