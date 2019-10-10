On Oct. 1, new rules went into effect for all Charlotte County residents who are served by Waste Management.
For years, residents could call up the waste hauler and request two free bulk pickups for yard waste per year. That was in addition to what they put in yard waste cans or bags on a weekly basis. Now, those bulk pickups are gone.
Here are some options that are in place for getting rid of leaves, branches, palm fronts and grass clippings. (Editor's note: This does NOT affect residents of Punta Gorda or North Port, or Waste Management customers in Sarasota County.)
Weekly pickup
You won't get huge pickups anymore, but you can put a fairly large amount by your roadside each week on your pickup day.
You can put your yard trimmings in an extra garbage can, or paper lawn and leaf bags (no plastic bags), or bundled, as before. Limbs must be shorter than six feet and no wider than 10 inches in diameter.
Trucks will also take up to four cubic yards of loose yard waste per week, which is new. That's 6-feet by 6-feet and 3 feet high, which is about the size of a full-sized pickup truck bed. Don't leave more than that, though, because the crews will leave it, and you're responsible for getting it away from your roadside until pickup the following week. If that does, happen, put the remainder back the following week, and they'll take it.
This bulky pickup isn't just for yard trimmings. It also is for other junk you need to get rid of — excluding construction debris from remodeling projects.
Take it yourself
Charlotte County residents have another free option for getting rid of yard trimmings or other big piles of junk quickly. Haul it yourself — or get a friend to help you — to of one Charlotte County's two transfer stations:
• 19675 Kenilworth Blvd, Port Charlotte, off Veterans Boulevard.
• 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood, near The Home Depot.
They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (You can't get in after 3:45 p.m.) Have an ID ready to show you live in Charlotte County. You can go there 12 times per year, Oct. 1-Sept. 30. You can also dump broken furniture, nasty old carpet, the rusty swing set and other refuse. They'll take big metal items like washers, refrigerators, basketball poles or gas grills in a separate area. This is also the place to take your old paint, gas and other household chemicals.
Pay someone
Residents can ask for "special pickups" by calling Waste Management who will send out someone to estimate the cost for removal at $10 per yard at 941-629-1106.
Other private landscape and junk haulers are also available in the area. According www.hommeadvisor.com, hauling off yard waste locally can cost as little as $60 or as much $625 from private vendors, depending upon the amount of waste to be hauled away. Most homeowners spent between $134 to $357, with $234 the average price, the website states.
Learn more
For more information, and to see all the garbage rules, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/solidwaste/ or call Charlotte County Solid Waste at 941-764-4360 or 697-4000, Ext. 4360.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.