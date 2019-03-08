Yes, it is Friday but it is also International Women’s Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This community is filled with smart, powerful, creative, strong, resilient, tolerant and nurturing women. I wish I could give a shout out to all those women I have met in the last six years since moving here but it would take a full page. But you know who you are. You have been instrumental in making this community a better place to live, work and play. You have dedicated numerous hours to your family, friends and causes near and dear to your heart. When you believe in a cause you dive right in. When your friend needs a helping hand or listening ear you are there on more than one occasion. When a family is in need you put your own aside for a moment and reach out to help with that need. You work to help support your family or you are the only support for your family and you do it with a smile on your face and love in your heart. You are a business owner, sales representative, nurse, doctor, pharmacist, attorney, CEO, CFO, accountant, engineer, cashier, artist, server and so much more...you better the world. So thank you for being you and for continuing to make a difference in the lives of those around you.
