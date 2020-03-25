“These are the times that try men’s souls.”
So said Thomas Paine on Dec. 23, 1776.
If he were alive today, he might repeat those words although for a very different reason — the coronavirus.
The stock market is reeling. Millions of people are out of work because of forced closures and cancellations. Concerts and ballgames are canceled. Groups larger than 10 are not allowed anywhere.
You can use the drive-in at the fast food restaurants but no more in-house dining for the time being and no one knows how long that will be.
Venice Theatre’s ghost light is the only light on either of its two stages because large gatherings are not allowed currently. Tickets have been sold for the current season, the international festival that was to be held in June, summer stock and even the 2020-21 season, which was announced not that long ago — when things were still normal.
Venice was not hit by a hurricane, nor a tornado such as the one on St. Patrick’s Day in 1985 that destroyed homes and damaged the Publix Supermarket then on U.S. 41 north of Shamrock.
As horrible as those disasters were, at least the damages were visible. Somehow it is easier to deal with visible damage. And as bad as those things are, people can be employed to repair the damages. Those people with insurance may have to deal with hiring contractors and such but at least they have financial help.
Imagine you own a bar or restaurant or flower shop or run the art center or Venice Theatre. If you have a restaurant, you can only offer take-out or delivery service, assuming there are patrons willing to chance leaving their homes. You still have basic business expenses that are not going away. Unless you have business disruption insurance, you are pretty much on your own for this calamity.
Hourly employees are suddenly out of work. Few of those people are likely to have enough savings to tide them over for a few weeks, let alone several months.
The lucky ones are the retirees who at least have Social Security and possibly a pension coming in. If they own their own home, so much the better.
Arts organizations like Venice Art Center and Venice Theatre have bigger problems. Both have had to cancel virtually all their programs because of the 10-person maximum.
That means closing their doors for all intents and purposes. And as tough as it is for the art center, it is toughest of all for Venice Theatre and in Sarasota, the Players and all the other theaters.
Venice Theatre is considered the second-best community theater in the U.S. — something that adds immeasurable value to life in Venice.
The theater has an incredible staff of creative folks such as set designer Tim Wisgerhof, resident directors and instructors like Brad Wages, education/outreach director Sandy Davisson, technical director John Andzulis, resident sound designer Casey Deiter, and producing executive director Murray Chase, who led the incredible growth of this special theater for the past 20+ years.
Maintaining the payroll to keep all this talent in place is a big expense, yet even that pales when one considers all the other expenses of maintaining such a cultural gem. The royalties for a single show can be $40,000 or more. Sets and costumes are expensive as is the electricity to light the shows and cool the actors and patrons.
Ongoing expenses include items such as the new carpeting that was so needed in the lobby and a few other areas this past year not to mention repairs to maintain an aging building and its equipment.
Closing a show during the run as virtually all the theaters and even Sarasota Opera had to do because of COVID-19, can be a financial disaster. Venice Theatre is estimating its potential losses at $750,000 based on shows that it has had to close, cancel or reschedule — if that is even possible. The theater canceled its international festival for this June but in true “The show must go on” fashion, set June 20-26, 2022 as the replacement dates.
Canceled as of press time are:
The Peanut Gallery Teen Improv Troupe performance, the Silver Foxes annual show, Epiphany Cathedral School’s production of “Once On This Island Jr.,” the Adult Class Showcase, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” The Loveland Players annual show, spring semester of “Creative Dramatics for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities,” Spring Break Camp, Adult class “Mining Your Own Impulses.” All other ticket sales have been temporarily suspending until rescheduling decisions are made.
Subscriptions for next season are on sale — a light at the end of the tunnel we hope.
Considering that no one knows how long this emergency may continue, a $750,000 loss is just a best estimate and likely to be on the low side.
This is where we all can help. If you are holding a ticket to one of these canceled VT productions, you likely paid for it weeks ago. One of the nicest ways you can help your theater to survive this crisis is to not request a refund. Instead, you will have a tax deduction and the theater will be a little bit closer to weathering this horrible storm. You also are lightening the burden on the box office staff which is trying to wrestle with all the cancellations. There are more than 10,000 tickets involved that will require adjustments. While tickets do not pay the entire bill, if everyone would consider their unused tickets to canceled shows as donations, the theater would be better able to cope.
To make life easier for the box office staff, you can help by conducting your transaction online. Go to venicestage.com
Click on the COVID-19 update and then click on “Click here to fill our a simple form” which will enable you to address what to do about those unused tickets. Once that is done you can then click on the subscribe now button to order your tickets for next season.
Another way to help is to participate in the annual Giving Challenge, which is coming up noon April 28-29. Whatever you give, from $25 to $100 will be matched by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
The Giving Challenge is an annual event that can double the gifts so needed by so many organizations in this area each spring. This year, because of COVID 19, the needs are greater than ever.
Those still employed or collecting pensions etc., have been able to save money because they are not going out to restaurants or entertainment. Hopefully those folks will be inclined to count their blessings and donate to Venice Theatre, The Salvation Army of Venice and several other wonderful causes in this area.
