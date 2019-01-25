(Excerpts from the Daily Herald-News from Jan. 25, through Jan. 31, 1979)
Punta Gorda City had declined to withhold judgment on a request asking local residents to defeat the casino gambling proposal back on election day. The Council was acting on Councilman B.C. Fitzgerald’s statements. The Council received a letter from Floridians Against Casino Takeover, an anti-casino Fort Lauderdale group. The group sent a resolution to the city that was endorsed by the Fort Lauderdale Commission, urging voters to defeat the measure. The resolution briefly stated that “casino gambling would create social, economical, moral and community problems.”
Peanuts
Members of the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Kiwanis Clubs are getting ready for their “Annual Peanut Day.” The Charlotte County Commission has proclaimed February 2nd and 3rd as official days when the Kiwanis Clubs will be selling bags of peanuts for whatever donation you can give. Locations are most of the financial institutions and local shopping centers. Participating are Bob South, Larry Baillargeon, Bob Horwachlay, John Blair, Rollo Frame, Gene Finnay, Dana South, Art Hunke, Lee Jones and Walter Frehse
The right track
County Administrator John Printon appears to be on the right track with his latest proposal. It calls for making it a little tougher for departments heads. His plan includes requiring a 4-1 commission vote instead of the current 3-2. Printon’s proposed 4-1 vote is palatable. In addition the Printon plan is appealing, because it removes the administrative burden of having to negotiate the new contracts and wait for 22 weeks.
PGI plans Burnt Store Marina opening
South West Florida is swiftly becoming one of the State’s “hot spots” for boaters and fishermen. Punta Gorda Isles has 120 miles of protected waters right on its doorstep. Currently workers are putting the final touches of a 700-slip at Burnt Store Marina. Grand Opening is Sunday. “Our studies have shown that the number of boating licenses is well over 10,000,” Chris Houcher, PGI project manager, said.
Trade expo slated
The Charlotte Jaycees announced Wednesday their Annual Merchants Expo to be held Feb. 23, 24 and 25 at the Civic Center in Punta Gorda. The show is designed to acquaint the public with goods and services offered by local merchants. They will rent booths at the three-day event. “Charlotte County is growing very rapidly and every year we have more residents,” said Frank Brauchley, Jaycees’ first vice president, “therefore we’ll put on this program as we have for years, showing to the public what merchants and services are available to them”
Library Officers
New officers for the Friends of the Library were installed last night. They are Col. Floyd Pfeiffer, president; Raymond Tomlinson, vice president; Rose Utterbach, secretary; Nadine Ritchie, assistant secretary; Dr. Lawrence Fitchett, treasurer; Guy Mallard, assistant treasurer; and Helma Conrad, second assistant treasurer. Installing the new officers was Lillian Moore.
Super Bowl foes feature All-Pros
Miami Beach: Both Rosters are star-studded. The Super Bowl will not lack pro-stars. Dallas Cowboys and NFL’s best players will participate in Sunday’s game in the Orange Bowl.
Tarpons
Charlotte wins tenth straight Tarpon Defense Fast-break stuns Raiders with 85-43. For the Charlotte Tarpons Tuesday night’s game at Riverdale provided pride and cheer.
The Charlotte High School Girls broke a basketball record against Riverdale. Vicki Brewer scored 23 points on Tuesday evening game, a 78-21 win over Riverdale.
