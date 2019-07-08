Should Charlotte County get a real bus service or just improve its dial-a-ride system?
A consultant's study hints that it might be time to consider a fixed-route bus service. Reasons include the county's increasing population and also, the development of a big employer known as Sunseeker resorts.
The consultant report by Tindale Oliver states: "As expanding the current on-demand transit services would be very expensive (currently costing $26 per rider), the addition of regularly-scheduled transit (typically ranging from $4–$8 per trip) may provide an additional layer of lower-cost transit and support the needs of both current and potential riders."
These topics are up for debate again at Charlotte County Commission's meeting today, when the board will be asked to approve the next 10-year transit study. Approval of that study is required before the county can apply for the millions of dollars of mostly federal money it needs to run the system it has now, plus any improvements.
The board meeting begins 9 a.m. at the county building on Murdock Circle.
Ten years ago, the last transit study also proposed the standard bus system, but it never happened. County officials have cited the older age of the population, which is frequently not working, as well as the cost of such a system and the spread-out nature of Charlotte County.
This current transit study is based on two major consultant reports, one 100 pages, the other 80 pages, both available online under the commission's agenda.
The report compares Charlotte County to Hernando, Citrus and Indian River counties, all of which offer a fixed bus route system, and which the consultants consider to Charlotte County.
The county's demographics trends show steady increases in population with a continued skew toward people over 65, according to the report. The rate of poverty has increased from 8.2 percent in 2000 to 12 percent in 2017.
A financial assessment of the current system shows that for the relatively few riders (about 1,350 individuals), the cost of the current system is dropping, but for the county, the cost per rider is increasing. The report recommends ways of making the system more efficient, including getting the word out to more potential users.
Currently, residents must call in at least 24 hours ahead to request service. It costs $2 each way, unless the rider is over 60, in which case it is $1 each way.
The system operates from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., which cuts out late-shift workers. There is no service on Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.