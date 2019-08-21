By ABC 7 WWSB
A jury found a dog groomer not guilty Thursday in a 2017 animal cruelty case where a dog died.
A video from the incident in October 2017 shows Phyllis Lucca with her hands around a dog’s neck at her grooming business “Happy Puppy Pet Spa” on Shamrock Avenue in South Venice. She says she was attempting to revive the dog, named Bridget.
“I’m not choking the dog. I’m just holding her head. I just do a fast snap and she comes right back,” said Lucca of Bridget after the story broke in 2017. Lucca said the dog passed out from the stress of being groomed, which she said happens regularly.
There were also accusations that another dog named Pumpkin left the spa with a broken jaw, bruised ribs and ear damage. Lucca said her back was turned when that animal was injured. Seven months later the dog died, according to its owner Cynthia Crowe.
Thursday, after two days of testimony, a jury found Lucca not guilty.
“I am very happy for the decision today. I want to thank the jurors for seeing the truth. I said it from the beginning I did not hurt Pumpkin. I did not know how he got hurt,” Lucca said.
Crowe, said she’s very disappointed with the jury’s decision, and that the system failed. She said she is now thinking of filing a civil lawsuit against Lucca.
“I kept him alive for seven months after the broken jaw and then died of a heart attack. His life was never the same after that,” Crowe said. “I still cry for him. I can’t get over what they did to him.”
Crowe believes the jury decided the way they did because they were unable to determine who exactly was responsible for Pumpkin’s injuries.
“The groomer’s assistant said she never touched the dog. Later she said she had handed him off to Lucca. They didn’t know who did it,” Crowe said. “I worked as a court appointed guardian ad litem for 23 years. When I heard (the two conflicting stories) I knew it was over.”
“The fact is the dog came out of her facility, and when I got him back he was a broken dog,” Crowe said.
Lucca, who kept her dog grooming business open throughout the court case, said she’s glad the ordeal is over.
Her response to winning the case: “I’m ecstatic. I went through 22 months of a nightmare. I’ve kept this door open all along by the skin of my teeth thanks to a great deal of loyal customers who stand behind me.”
