TAMPA ― Let’s try to dispel one of the big myths that goes like this: Jameis Winston throws a lot of interceptions because the Bucs can’t run the football effectively.
The premise is the Bucs offense offers no balance, forcing Winston to carry a larger load, which results in more opportunities for turnovers.
On its face, it seems reasonable. The Bucs rank 25th in the league in rushing yards (1,385) and tied for 28th in yards per carry (3.6).
That’s not the kind of production Bruce Arians had hoped for from Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber.
But while the Bucs don’t run the football for many yards, they do run it often. Tampa Bay is 13th in rushing attempts with 388.
It’s enough to make the play-action passes work in sucking up linebackers and creating space for receivers to run behind them.
But the biggest reason the Bucs aren’t as worried about the impact of the run game is that they recognize their best players on offense are Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The offense is designed to get the football in their hands as often as possible.
The NFL is now a passing league due to its rule changes that discourage contact with a receiver.
We asked offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich if the lack of production in the running game has led to more Winston turnovers.
“No, not really,’’ Leftwich said. “That’s what I’m saying ― I never feel as a play-caller as though we’re deficient there. I think sometimes when you get in games — especially when we were healthy, when you’ve got Mike (Evans) and Chris (Godwin) ― sometimes your best option is to throw Mike and Chris the ball. Sometimes your best option is to throw two of the better guys in the league the ball (and) to throw Cam (Brate) the ball, to throw O.J. (Howard) the ball.
“I don’t know if you have that personnel if you can ever just be a smash-mouth team where you’re lining up with two tight ends and a fullback. I don’t know if we’ll ever do that when we have this personnel."
That’s not to say the Bucs wouldn’t benefit from running the football more efficiently. They would, and so would Winston.
But to the degree that it would greatly reduce his turnovers? Hardly.
That said, why can’t the Bucs run the football effectively?
“Sometimes we haven’t been there because maybe our footwork was too quick. Sometimes we’ve gotten beat maybe up front. It’s not one thing that you can really put your hand on and say, ‘This is the reason why,' " Leftwich said. "That’s why you take the offseason, you look at it, you improve on it (and) get better."
According to Leftwich, most of Winston’s 28 interceptions are the result of bad decisions with the football or poor placement.
“It’s a guy making a play on the ball,’’ Leftwich said. “It’s probably ball location not (being) where you want it and it’s probably (a question of) if it should even go there ― that’s all in one. It’s all a thin line really right there with all of those three. You put all those three together and you kind of get that result. If you get one of those, you probably don’t get that result, but (there was) a lot of borderline stuff that happened. We can learn from it."
30 for 30
It’s a safe bet Winston will do everything imaginable to avoid becoming the first player in NFL history to throw 30 or more touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He has 28 entering the Bucs’ 1 p.m. game Sunday against Atlanta.
