MURDOCK — Even with a new eatery in Wellen Park and its next one set for Venice, the Valentino family is reinventing its original Donato’s Italian Restaurant.
Whoever first memed “Don’t New York My Florida” didn’t have Donato’s Italian Restaurant in mind. After 25 years, the place has never stopped New Yorking.
Brothers David and Dennis Valentino constantly reinvest in their restaurant dynasty — even during the pandemic, when they opened their third Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza in West Villages Marketplace.
Their newest Prime Serious Steak is coming to Venice in November.
A 25th anniversary makeover of its family’s flagship eatery made perfect sense.
“Even after all the other restaurants we’ve opened, the heart of it all is still our parents’ Donato’s,” David Valentino said.
DONATO’S IS BORN
Their grandfathers were lifelong friends whose families immigrated to Little Italy.
The Valentinos, who had mostly boys, lived upstairs from the Fanellis, who had mostly girls. Summertimes, they all clambered out onto the fire escapes, from which the boys upstairs would torment the girls below by dangling things on strings. Mrs. Fanelli snipped the strings, confiscating the Valentino boys’ possessions.
Her daughter Sandra would snag one of those boys — Daniel — as her husband of 56 years.
David, Dennis and their siblings literally grew up in the restaurant business after their New York family moved to Scotland.
“It was a wonderful way to grow up,” David said. “But the last thing kids want to do is what their parents did. After our parents retired to Florida in 1991, we all went off to make our own careers.”
But Daniel and Sandra didn’t stay retired long.
In 1996, tired of not finding any good Italian food around town, Daniel opened another restaurant, a 12-table eatery in Murdock Carrousel’s current Subway space.
He lent the little place his father’s given name: Donato.
Seven years later, when Dennis and David learned their parents were preparing to close Donato’s doors, they took over and moved Donato’s Italian Restaurant to its current, now much larger, location.
Their Donato’s has always paid homage not only to their grandfather’s name, but also to New York where they and their families grew up.
MAKING MORE NEW YORK
These days, the Valentino boys are having way too much fun with their business.
More than a restaurant, Donato’s is a whole New York theme-park experience. Half the fun is spotting new things and deciphering the references.
“The idea in Donato’s was to pay our respects, with a little fun,” David said. “There are endless in-jokes here. It’s a really fun process coming up with everything, bouncing ideas off each other.”
Their all-new Fontane’s Bar & Lounge, named for The Godfather’s Sinatra-esque character, opened first, while everything else from kitchen to bathrooms was enlarged and redone.
Donato’s is now the Valentinos’ largest eatery — at least until Prime Venice opens. And it has twice as much to love.
A 20-seat bar, red-leather booths and tables are flanked by the walls of Grand Central Station. Patrons can play a quarter-operated 1954 jukebox full of classics.
Just outside the lounge, a weary commuter climbs the subway stairs for an after-work drink or two.
The brothers did admit to one idea that proved too outrageous for Everett Construction Group. They couldn’t have the spouting fire hydrant that they wanted.
Donato’s Italian Restaurant, 941-764-1600, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Murdock, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
