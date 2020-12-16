TAMPA — Tensions may be high on the roads this holiday season due to the mix of stress, the pandemic and the holiday season itself.
In a news release, AAA urged motorists “to keep their cool” and offered tips to avoid aggressive driving behaviors that could escalate into road rage.
“A driver may be stressed or react wrongly to another driver’s action on any given day, and the holidays can add to the strain and anxiety,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Introduce the pressures and concerns tied to a global pandemic, and even the calmest, most safety-conscious drivers can find themselves frustrated by other motorists.”
According to a AAA survey, nearly 79% of American drivers admitted to “aggressive behaviors within the past 30 days.”
The most common:
• 48% — Speeding at least 15 mph over the speed limit on a highway
• 34% — Tailgating
• 32% — Making rude gestures or honking
• 31% — Running a red light
• 26% — Aggressive driving: switching lanes quickly or driving close behind another car
“Speeding, red-light running, and cutting other drivers off can kill you, your passengers, and others sharing the road,” Jenkins said in the news release. “Driving aggressively isn’t worth the risk. When you get behind the wheel, be patient, be kind, and obey traffic laws so everyone gets home safely.”
AAA has tips to discourage aggressive driving, it said.
“If you remain calm and courteous behind the wheel, this lowers your risk of an unpleasant encounter with another driver and law enforcement,” the news release noted.
It said to follow speed limits; maintain an adequate following distance; use turn signals; allow others to merge; use high beams lights responsibly; be considerate in parking lots.
It also had tips during what may become a road rage encounter.
Among them: Avoid eye contact; if confronted, stay calm and courteous if possible and don’t respond to aggression with aggression.
And, it noted, if feeling threatened, call 911.
“If you feel at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station,” it said. “When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.”
For more information, visit aaa.com/preventroadrage.
