Here's the lineup for Chucko's party:
• 3-3:30 p.m. — Send in the Clowns; photo ops and more; plus a Dixieland Band. Meet Chucko the All-American Clown, Patri-Tot, Grandma Pearl and JP Theron.
• 3:30 p.m. — opening ceremony and national anthem. Happy 100th anniversary Sarasota County and happy 245th birthday to the U.S.A. Comedy presentation by World of Chucko characters. Sing "Happy Birthday" and "God Bless America."
4:10-4:45 p.m. — clowns meet-and-greet and walk around the train cars.
5 p.m. — thank-yous.
 
 
