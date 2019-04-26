Downtown Block Party
Punta Gorda Block Party will be held from noon to 10 p.m. today, April 27 in downtown Punta Gorda. The popular street festival takes over Marion Avenue, the city’s Main Street. The headlining act, The Drifters, will perform on the main stage on Retta Esplanade at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are needed and welcomed. For more information and to see the schedule of events, visit www.puntagordablockparty.info.
Car wash planned
Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, April 27 at Charlotte State Bank And Trust, 24163 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The students are asking for a $5 donation, but any amount will be appreciated. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
Arts in April
Arts in April is today, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fishermen's Village. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Stroll the promenade and discover original works of art by local artists. Enjoy art demonstrations, shopping, dining and entertainment. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Charlotte Players to present 'Sex Please, We're Sixty'
The Charlotte Players will present "Sex Please, We're Sixty, from now through Sunday, April 28 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1100 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Show times are Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students. For more information, call 941-255-1022.
Pickleball tournament scheduled
Indoor Men and Women's doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday, April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top 3 finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double elimination tournament using 6 courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Networking event to help babies
Women United Annual May Art and Networking event will be held from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. on May 1 at CDBIA, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Create an easy art project for babies born substance exposed and their mothers here in Charlotte County. You will learn more about this United Way of Charlotte County program, Kids Thrive and the Partner Agencies that are collaborating. Join us for a pot-luck, wine and beverages. Cost is $25. Space is limited. For more information call 941-627-3539.
Women's Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will meet on Wednesday, May 8, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m. to noon). The speaker will be State Representative Michael J. Grant, House District 75. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, May 3.
Public Works Day
Charlotte County Public Works is hosting a Public Works Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4 at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Port Charlotte. There will be fun for everyone at this free event. Kids of all ages can sit in the driver's seat of equipment that Public Works uses every day with our Touch a Truck program. There will be giveaways, free food and drinks. For more information, contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
