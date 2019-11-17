SEBRING — The Community Redevelopment Agency has contracted with Santana Pressure Cleaning to pressure clean the sidewalks and curbs of Circle Park Drive and each spoke street to Wall Street. That will take place today.
Pressure cleaning will take place again in March.
