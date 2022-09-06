Wellen Park will feature three different mural sites throughout Downtown Wellen. The first mural will be prominently located along Wellen Park Boulevard, and the second and third murals will be located side-by-side on the building adjacent to Oak & Stone restaurant and The Yard.
NORTH PORT — Local artists who want to make an impact on a big scale can submit concepts for murals to be featured prominently in the soon-to-be-opened Downtown Wellen shopping district in North Port.
Wellen Park has teamed up with the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County to announce Downtown Wellen Mural Project, according to an announcement released Tuesday.
There will three mural sites in Downtown Wellen. The first mural will be on Wellen Park Boulevard, "the main roadway into Downtown Wellen," the announcement states.
"The second and third murals will be located side-by-side on the building adjacent to Oak & Stone restaurant, and The Yard, Wellen Park’s food park and entertainment hub with retrofitted shipping containers, an open-air dining courtyard and a recreational area for all ages to enjoy," it stated.
Submissions should follow "predetermined themes," the announcement states.
"Ideas for Mural One should represent Wellen Park’s brand pillar, 'Hub of Heartfelt Connections,' and be reflective of nature, as well as interactive. Murals Two and Three should focus on Wellen Park’s other two brand pillars, 'Home to Fun Loving Lifestyles' and 'Channeling the Waterside Vibe.”'
“We’re looking for local artists to submit their most engaging, joyful and whimsical ideas,” said Christine Masney, vice president of marketing for Wellen Park, in the release. “These murals present a unique opportunity for the selected artists to showcase their creative vision to a wide range of residents and visitors and connect people of all ages, cultures and interests to each other and Wellen Park.”
Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 7. Submissions must include proposed mural sketch ideas and concepts plus samples of previously completed murals. For more information, email communications@sarasotaarts.org.
