Wellen Park mural project

Wellen Park will feature three different mural sites throughout Downtown Wellen. The first mural will be prominently located along Wellen Park Boulevard, and the second and third murals will be located side-by-side on the building adjacent to Oak & Stone restaurant and The Yard.

 PHOTO BY WILLIS SMITH PROVIDED BY WELLEN PARK

NORTH PORT — Local artists who want to make an impact on a big scale can submit concepts for murals to be featured prominently in the soon-to-be-opened Downtown Wellen shopping district in North Port.

Wellen Park has teamed up with the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County to announce Downtown Wellen Mural Project, according to an announcement released Tuesday.  


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments