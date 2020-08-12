SARASOTA — Nathan Benderson Park is bringing another large event to its shores in 2021.

It announced that the “largest-ever national championship regatta in the sport of dragon boat paddling” will take place in July.

The U.S. Dragon Boat Federation explained it will bring the 2021 Club Crew National Championships to Nathan Benderson Park.

It will take place July 9-11 and will be the American qualifier for the 2022 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships, also at Nathan Benderson Park.

“The U.S. Dragon Boat Federation is excited to produce the 2021 Club Crew National Championships,” U.S. Dragon Boat Federation President Andrew Szymanski said. “This is the first time the USDBF will be producing its own national championship event and we are excited to be hosting this event at Nathan Benderson Park, one of the world’s premier paddling venues. We expect this event will be the largest national championships in our organization’s history.”

In 2014, the park hosted more than 2,500 paddlers for the International Breast Cancer Paddlers’ Commission Dragon Boat Festival.

Nathan Benderson is already home to dragon boat teams,

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments