Highlands News-Sun sports staff
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons swept the Class 1A-District 9 championships, with the girls team capturing the team title with a score of 599 points, which was 213 more than second-place The Benjamin School. The LP boys tallied 545 points, which was 273 more than Jupiter Christian School.
The meet started off in fine fashion for the Green Dragons, with the girls 200-yard medley relay team of Rachel Peitz, Jaida Goodyear, Madi Murphy and Reagan Lightsey winning with a time of 2:04.93, which has them ranked No. 6 entering the Class 1A-Region 3 meet at Lake Highland Prep this Friday and Saturday.
The LP boys team of Will Waldron, Keith Sigrist, Hunter Cummins and Ethan VonMerveldt placed second in 1:59.78 and are seeded No. 9 for regionals.
Rachel Peitz was third in the 200 freestyle in 2:19.46 and is ranked No. 15 entering regionals.
Hunter Lane-Costello was second for the Lake Placid boys in 2:09.13, which has him No. 16 at regionals, while Chase Cronin was third in 2:14.72, which has him ranked No. 21.
Jaida Goodyear was second in the 200 IM in 2:33.77, which places her No. 9 entering regionals, while fellow Green Dragon Madi Murphy was No. 20 after placing fourth at districts with a time of 2:48.37.
Keith Sigrist was second in the boys 200 IM in 2:32.59, which has him No. 11 entering regionals.
Senior sensation Anna Sapp captured the 50 freestyle title in 25.26, which has her seeded No. 1 at regionals and she’ll be joined by teammate Chelsea Leblanc, who was second in 26.89 and is No. 6 at regionals.
The Dragons also ran 1-2 on the boys side, with Daniel Maulden winning the district title in 24.16, followed by James Baker in 24.65. Maulden is No. 10 at regionals, while Baker is seeded No. 11.
Chloe Leblanc won the girls district diving title with 292.95 points and is ranked No. 12 at regionals.
Anna Sapp cruised to victory in the 100 butterfly, winning with a time of 58.97, which has her seeded No. 2 at regionals and she’ll have plenty of company in the event, with Juliana Bogaert placing third in 1:12.83, which has her No. 14 entering regionals; Madi Murphy was fifth in 1:16.54, placing her 20th in regionals; and Nicole Beard was No. 6 at districts in 1:18.56 and is No. 22 entering the regional meet.
Peyton Ming won the boys 100 butterfly with a time of 52.48, which has him seeded No. 1 in the regional meet, while Anthony Barajas placed fifth in 1:12.11 and is seeded No. 22 at regionals.
Chelsea Leblanc was third in the 100 freestyle in 1:00.65, which ranks her No. 6 entering the regional meet.
Lake Placid was 1-3 in the boys 100 freestyle with James Baker winning the title in 53.16, followed by Daniel Maulden, who was a close second in 53.40 and Hunter Lane-Costello was third in 55.98. Baker is seeded No. 8 at regionals, with Maulden No. 9 and Lane-Costello No. 16.
Ivy Main placed fourth in the 500 freestyle in 6:43.97 and is ranked No. 22 at regionals.
Will Waldon won the boys 500 freestyle district title in 6:05.42 and is No. 16 in regionals, while Chase Cronin was second in 6:14.71 and is No. 19 at the regional meet.
The girls 200 freestyle relay team of Anna Sapp, Rachel Peitz, Juliana Bogaert and Chelsea Leblanc claimed the district title in 1:47.89 and are seeded No. 2 at regionals, a feat the boys also pulled off, as Peyton Ming, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and James Baker won in 1:33.35 and are No. 2 entering regionals.
Rachel Peitz was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.70 and is No. 13 entering regionals, with Karis Register placing fifth in 1:19.40 and is No. 24 entereing the regional meet.
Peyton Ming captured the boys 100 backstroke title in 55.06, which has him ranked No. 1 entering regionals, while Will Waldron was seventh in 1:12.22, which puts him No. 18 entering the regional meet.
Jaida Goodyear was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.81 and will be seeded No. 8 at regionals, while teammate Chloe Leblanc placed third in 1:21.46 and is No. 15 at regionals. Jasmine Main placed eighth in 1:26 and is seeded No. 23 entering regionals.
Keith Sigrist was third in the boys 100 breaskstroke in a time of 1:18 and is ranked No. 19 for regionals, while Anthony Brajas was fourth at districts in 1:20.77 and is No. 24 at regionals.
The girls 400 freestyle relay team of Anna Sapp, Chelsea Leblanc, Juliana Bogaert and Reagan Lightsey captured the district title in 4:05.30 and are seeded No. 5 at regionals, while the boys team of Peyton Ming, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and James Baker captured the district title in 3:34.79, which ranks them No. 3 entering regionals.
