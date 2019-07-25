^pBy TOM HARMENING

Staff Writer

NORTH PORT — A new methodology for the funding of drainage projects and programs in North Port over the next fiscal year was surprisingly rejected by the district’s governing body Tuesday afternoon.

The City Commission, which acts as the governing body for the district, had requested the new methodology in an attempt to even out taxes for residents.

However, residents protesting the higher rates the methodology would bring about, packed the city commission chambers for the afternoon meeting.

Mayor Chris Hanks said the higher rates were necessary “because we have been kicking this issue down the road for several years.”

In the end, Hanks and Jill Luke were the only ones voting to use the new methodology.

The 2-3 vote left the city with no budget for drainage projects in the coming year.

The governing body then asked city staff to continue to use the new methodology, but cut the level of services to reduce costs. The revised proposed budget is due back before the governing body on Sept. 5.

