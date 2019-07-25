^pBy TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — A new methodology for the funding of drainage projects and programs in North Port over the next fiscal year was surprisingly rejected by the district’s governing body Tuesday afternoon.
The City Commission, which acts as the governing body for the district, had requested the new methodology in an attempt to even out taxes for residents.
However, residents protesting the higher rates the methodology would bring about, packed the city commission chambers for the afternoon meeting.
Mayor Chris Hanks said the higher rates were necessary “because we have been kicking this issue down the road for several years.”
In the end, Hanks and Jill Luke were the only ones voting to use the new methodology.
The 2-3 vote left the city with no budget for drainage projects in the coming year.
The governing body then asked city staff to continue to use the new methodology, but cut the level of services to reduce costs. The revised proposed budget is due back before the governing body on Sept. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.