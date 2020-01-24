Violinists Lois Weeks and Kendra Wilkes of the North Port Symphony prepare for their concert "Dreams of Love," set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, 6400 W. Price Blvd. There will be a special performance by Qol Quartet integrated by Johanna Fincher (soprano), Robyn Rocklein (mezzo-soprano), Russell Andrade (tenor), and Joseph Ryan (baritone). For tickets and information, call 941-426-8479.