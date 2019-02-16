SEBRING — A 91-year-old Sebring man collapsed Friday evening behind the steering wheel while on U.S. 27, sending his minivan, with him and his wife inside, off the highway.
Eugene Geringer was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, said Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart. His wife, as yet unnamed by police, survived the crash that followed and was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police and Florida state troopers investigated the scene until “very late Friday night,” Hart said.
It started shortly before 6 p.m., Hart said, based on 911 calls. The couple was northbound on U.S. 27 in their white 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan.
As they approached Northwood Boulevard, just north of Sebring Parkway, Geringer slumped over in the seat, unconscious and unresponsive, according to statements from his wife to police.
The van veered off the road to the right approximately at Northwood; continued down Frontage Road; hit a couple of power poles, a culvert and a mailbox, and came to a stop against a building at Christine’s Golf Carts.
The first officer on the scene was Sgt. Rick Little, Hart said. Little was able to pull Geringer from the van and start cardiopulmonary resuscitation until Highlands County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over, Hart said.
EMS crews then took him to a nearby hospital. AdventHealth Sebring was the closest.
Emergency Room doctors also tried to revive Geringer. They officially declared him dead at 6:33 p.m., Hart said.
