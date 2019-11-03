By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — Drummer Bob’s toy drive has began with donations boxes at roughly 15 locations in the county for unwrapped new toys.
The annual toy drive provides toys to four local hospitals to be given to children in distress throughout the year.
Look for the boxes with Santa holding the American Flag.
Check “The Battle of the Bands, Incorporated” Facebook page for a listing of toy box drop off locations.
Also coming up, The “You Served Us, Now We Serve You” event is from 2-6 p.m., Nov. 11 at Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park.
Veterans are honored on their day with a hot, home-cooked meal, provided by the Battle of the Bands, Inc.
Non-veterans pay a nominal $5 fee for a meal of either meatloaf or roast pork, two different types of potatoes and two types of vegetables.
“We will be having Jefferson Parker performing live for our veterans at this service,” she said. “We will be giving out annual projects and charities grants — three $1,000 grants on that day.”
It is open to the public and everyone is invited, Feeney said. The Battle of the Bands toy drive box will be there for new and and unwrapped toys.
