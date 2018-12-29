Sarasota County and City of Venice residents can unload their household hazardous waste items at a collection event set for Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot of South Brohard Park, 1600 Harbor Drive S., Venice.
This event is hosted by Sarasota County Hazardous Waste and the City of Venice.
Please note items that will be accepted. They include adhesives and glues, aerosols, antifreeze, automotive products, cleaners, electronics, fertilizers, florescent lamps, gasoline, household fire extinguishers, mercury, motor oil, oil filters, paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, propane cylinders, rechargeable batteries, solvents and thinners, and vehicle batteries.
This event is for county and city residents only. Proof of residency may be requested.
