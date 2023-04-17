NORTH PORT — Police arrested two men last week for allegedly stealing water from a fire hydrant.
According to the arrest report, a North Port Police officer saw two men tampering with a hydrant near Trionfo Avenue and Bullard Street.
NORTH PORT — Police arrested two men last week for allegedly stealing water from a fire hydrant.
According to the arrest report, a North Port Police officer saw two men tampering with a hydrant near Trionfo Avenue and Bullard Street.
“The defendants were filling an approximately 200-gallon water tank in the back of a white Ford work truck parked next to the hydrant,” the report read.
Officers spoke with the two men, identified as 31-year-old David Lopez Zamada and 42-year-old Yuri Rivero Peraza. According to the report, the two men unhooked a hydrant meter and placed it in their truck before speaking with the officers.
During the stop, officers also spoke with a Frontier Communications employee who said that the two suspects were employees of MasTec and had been subcontracted to help prepare underground communication lines.
The Frontier employee also told officers that the duo were not authorized to remove water from North Port fire hydrants, and had been specifically warned not to in the past.
Officers also contacted North Port Utilities staff, who said that the hydrant in question had been tampered with; in particular, the regulatory measures on the hydrant meter had been removed and the hydrant itself opened with a large wrench.
The wrench was also of an unauthorized make for use on the hydrant, according to the report, which made damage to the device more likely.
Officers also spoke to a local resident, who also works for Utilities, who alleged that she had seen MasTec employees removing water from local hydrants before.
She further alleged that hydrant interference could be the cause of a local trend of low water pressure and polluted home water.
The arrest report also cited officials with the North Port Fire Rescue, who alleged that tampering with a hydrant could endanger emergency response if access to that hydrant was needed.
Officers asked Lopez and Rivero how they came to possess the hydrant meter in their truck. Their reply was redacted in the report, though a follow-up sentence states that Lee County Utilities denied issuing the suspects a hydrant meter.
Both men were ultimately charged with tampering with a fire hydrant and theft of utilities between $100 to $300. They were subsequently taken to Sarasota County Jail, and both later released on $2,000 total bond.
The Daily Sun has attempted to reach MasTec for comment regarding the allegations made by witnesses in the arrest report.
Email: frank.difiore@yoursun.com
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, e-edition, obituaries, boating, entertainment and more.Explore newsletters
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.