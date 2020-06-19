The Englewood Area Board of Realtors is proud to be the local voice for real estate since 1962.
The nonprofit organization is more than 900 members strong and a vital part of the Englewood community.
Only real estate licensees who are members of the National Association of Realtors are properly called Realtors. They proudly display the Realtors logo on their business card or other marketing literature. Realtors are committed to treat all parties to the transaction honestly and subscribe to a strict code of ethics. Realtors are expected to maintain a higher level of knowledge of the process of buying and selling real estate.
As part of a three-tiered organization that covers the national, state and local levels, EABOR offers its members a steady stream of real estate news and information through its newsletters and general membership meetings. EABOR also offers a full schedule of continuing education in real estate courses. EABOR offers networking opportunities throughout the year.
In addition to serving its membership, EABOR also serves the Englewood community through fundraising, volunteering and encouraging members to make a difference.
EABOR’s mission statement is: To protect private property rights and help the Englewood Area Board of Realtors maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity, and achieve the maximum level of success for their profession and community.
You are welcome to visit the Englewood Area Board of Realtors office, just off McCall Road at 3952 N. Access Road, Englewood, Florida 34224.
Give us a call at 941-474-6664 or visit englewoodareaboardofrealtors.com for more information about our organization and our members.
