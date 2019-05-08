Sometimes habits can be a good thing.
Take the Punta Gorda Middle School wrestling team. The Eagles won the Charlotte County championship Saturday at Charlotte High School for their third straight county championship. Punta Gorda scored 198.5 points to beat second-place finisher Port Charlotte which had 146. Murdock took third with 80 points and L.A. Ainger finished with 78 points.
“This is a good thing,” said Punta Gorda wrestling coach Russ Koski. “There are things kids can get outside of the classroom and wrestling is one of those things.
“We have a lot of wrestling tradition. Some of our kids wrestle in the Hammerheads program and go on to do well in the Charlotte High School program.”
The Eagles won six first-places. Clay Pope won at 85 pounds; Zane Coburn at 95; Eric Clery won at 105; Nick Gjerde at 138; James Baltutis took the title at 145 and Issac Schafer won at 185 pounds. The Eagles also had numerous finishers at second and third place.
Port Charlotte had first places from Jacob Bowers at 122 pounds; Joey Rivera at 165 and Nathan Box at heavyweight. Murdock had first places from Jacob Peterson at 130 and Gabrielle Gipson at 155. Justin Brady at 115 pounds was a first place finisher for L.A. Ainger. L.A. Ainger also had second-place finishers with Reece Miller at 145 and Michael Diaz at heavyweight.
There were several close matches with some tight decisions.
L.A. Ainger did well to finish just two points behind Murdock in fourth place. The Cougars only had seven wrestlers competing, the smallest number of the four teams.
“I guess we did pretty well then,” said Cougars assistant coach Bill Savage. “Several of our wrestlers didn’t compete. We may not have quantity but we do have quality.
L.A. Ainger head coach Mike Schyck (also the Lemon Bay High School head wrestling coach) was away at a qualifying tournament with two of his top prep wrestlers, so Savage was in charge. He was a head wrestling coach in New Jersey for 23 years.
Punta Gorda also won the county championship in the boys basketball and girls volleyball seasons. Port Charlotte won the girls basketball championship.
The final sport on the county sports calendar for the school year is the county track and field meet May 18 at Charlotte High School, starting at 9 a.m. Last year Murdock won the girls championship and L.A. Ainger won the boys championship.
