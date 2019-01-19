Amenities were slow in coming to Englewood. It wasn’t till after World War II that the town saw, among other things, its first library, home mail delivery, city water, development of a fire department and — with it, eventually — an ambulance service.
In 1949, the horrific Ainger Market fire that burned the store to the ground was the catalyst for the town to pull together and purchase a sturdy but ugly old army surplus fire truck for the the newly formed volunteer fire department. The truck was soon given the sweet feminine name, “Nellie Bell.”
“We paid about $400 or $500 for that truck in ’49,” said Bob Johnson, who was the second board chairman of the Englewood Volunteer Fire Department. “But, we got the first ambulance for free,” Johnson remembered.
“I don’t remember the year — we were doing Pioneer Days by then, ‘cause I was a judge, I think, for the parade floats. I was sitting next to Rawls, the funeral director from Venice, and he knew I was involved with the Englewood Fire Department. He asked me, “I’ve got an ambulance. Does Englewood need one?
“It seems that the state was about to pass a law that funeral homes could no longer operate ambulance services. So that’s how we got our first ambulance. We parked it at the firehouse and at first there was no charge for the ambulance service.”
By 1966, a second ambulance had been acquired but as the local population grew, there was more and more demand being put on the ambulance service. It was still working through the Fire Department but had gotten to a point where it needed it’s own financial help. It had a big area to cover.
The greater Englewood area included Grove City, Placida, and the ambulance service even went to Boca Grande. Then there was the distance to drive to get to the nearest hospital in Venice.
In 1971, Englewood Ambulance Service chairman Wendell Hicks announced, thanks to the Englewood Bank, letters of application had been sent out to local residents encouraging them to apply for membership in the ambulance service. There was to be a nominal fee of only $5. annually, but it was required one must be a member of the Englewood Volunteer Fire Department as well. That fee was $10 a year.
There would be a minimum charge of $25, plus $1 a mile from the time the ambulance left the fire station and arrived at the hospital of choice. Operating costs were to come out of the $25 charge. One of the costs was the salary paid to the ambulance driver, which was $2.50 an hour.
It was proudly noted that the ambulance service in Englewood was now in operation 24 hours a day. Hicks stressed the point they presently had the personnel and equipment to meet the minimum state requirements, but hoped as soon as possible to upgrade and improve the equipment and service.
Hicks was looking for donations and issued a list of “wanted” items, such as mobile radios, lift-type stretchers, combination inhalators and resuscitators and the prices of them. A 10 percent discount was offered to residents on their membership dues and ambulance fees if they could step forward with enough money to purchase any of the needed items.
By 1977, the Englewood Volunteer Ambulances Service (EVAS) was in a severe financial bind, said their spokeswoman Jan White. They asked for help from Charlotte County in the form of money, but got a new $18,000 modular ambulance instead. White said that was not what they wanted. “We needed money, period,” she said. “Money in order to pay salaries and other employee benefits and administrative expenses.”
However, with the addition of a new ambulance, one of the older ones could be sold for extra revenue after being stripped of all major equipment. White recounted a funny episode that occurred with the proposed selling. One of the ambulances was a Dodge and, while very good on gas, White said, it was widely known to be extremely poor for it’s maneuverability. It was so bad that when Venice was offered it as a backup unit, it was reported they had responded with a great deal of laughter. They replied they did not care to purchase the Dodge which, in local ambulance circles, had acquired a nickname, “The Pregnant Pig.”
Decades have gone by since the old fire chaser Engine 1, later christened “Nellie Bell,” and the first ambulance arrived in town. Gone are the days when you could call the fire department for a free ride to the Venice hospital. But enormous credit is still owed those later day pioneers who dedicated themselves to building Englewood’s fire department and ambulance service from scratch without any outside help from either county.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
