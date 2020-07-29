It’s been said that newspapers are the first rough draft of history.
Now, thanks to technology, the Suncoast’s history is just a few clicks away.
A collaborative effort between the Venice Division of Historical Resources and the Venice Gondolier newspaper has resulted in editions dating back to the paper’s founding in 1946 available online at: https://veniceflmuseum.newspaperarchive.com/
“We’ve been working on this project for the past two years and are really excited to see this first phase completed,” said Jon Watson, Venice’s Curator and Collections manager. “The site will allow researchers and history buffs alike to access our city’s evolution during the past seven decades.”
The collection currently spans from the Gondolier’s inaugural edition on March 6, 1946 to December 1967. Additional editions will be added annually until the collection extends to 2003, when the newspaper became available electronically. Those editions are available through the Gondolier’s website at: www.yoursun.com.
The digitization project began when the newspaper and its parent company, Adams Publishing Group, made the original hard-bound copies available to VHR staff. After the editions were inspected and cleaned, World Archives microfilmed, scanned and uploaded more than 22,000 pages to their website. The pages can be browsed by date or through key word searches.
“The business of sharing news is increasingly becoming an on-demand, global product,” said Mike Beatty, president of Adams Publishing Group. “We are grateful to the VHR staff for leading this project and helping to make our newspaper available to all.”
Watson said free access to the website is available at the Julia Cousins Laning and Dale Laning Archives & Research Center.
To schedule an appointment to do research at the archives, call 941-716-7255 or email: archives@venicegov.com. Those wishing to access the website from home may subscribe for an annual fee of $29.95, or by purchasing a membership to www.newspaperarchive.com, which includes access to more than 10,000 newspapers, including the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
