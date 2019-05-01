Early old age gets older.

Staying vibrantly alive and healthy as we get older is of course every senior’s dream, and for my wife and me that dream seemed to come easily and naturally. Our first five years in Venice, from 2012 to 2017, when I was between 70 and 75 and she was between 60 and 65, were so much fun that we began feeling something akin to “survivors’ guilt.”
Yes, we were seniors, but – throw clichés about aging out the window – we were having the time of our lives. We were head over heels in love. We were “the golden years” on Viagra.
Why were we so lucky when so many of our peers needed all kinds of replacement body parts – knees, hips, shoulders – even transplanted lungs?
When I filled out forms in doctor’s offices, my lack of medical history made me wonder about my charmed life. The only time I had ever been in a hospital as a patient was when I was 13 and a doctor thought I had appendicitis; but even that pain in the groin got better by itself. Yes, I’ve been a very lucky senior/retiree, and I don’t attribute that to anything other than – good luck.
In any case, for the first five years of our retirement to Florida, my wife and I were on a winning streak. Though intimations of mortality were all around us here in Venice where the median age is close to seventy, no personal tragedy penetrated to our heart of hearts, our innermost core, our “sanctum sanctorum.”
At 75, during the early summer of 2017, mortality still seemed far away. I remember taking a stupid, daredevil chance out on a golf course one day when a huge jag of lightning ripped through the blue-black center of a cloud so near I knew my life might end then and there. But instead of running for shelter immediately, I tempted fate and practiced one final chip shot to the green.
That day now seems far away. Mortality has tightened its grip. My own lower back turns out to be a serious, chronic trouble-maker. My wife has been through two life-threatening emergencies (though she’s in good health now). Some who are very dear to us have died. Others elders we love are suffering terribly at this very moment.
Though things have gotten starker for us in the last year or two, aging, overall, has been a blessed time for my wife and me. We were lucky enough to have strength and energy to fulfill many dreams we had deferred for a lifetime. We were able to love more deeply and profoundly than ever before.
But, alas, at a certain moment – and it varies from individual to individual – we realize we’re no longer flourishing. Maybe it’s all those glimpses behind the curtain of mortality that finally force us to develop a broader, more comprehensive mindset about aging. Maybe we know for sure we’re no longer flourishing only when we collapse in pain and can’t even suppress our howls and screams.
“I’ve lived a good life,” I remember my father telling me not long before he died (at 82 of bone cancer in 1995). “I’ve lived a good life. I’ve had enough. Get me pills. Get me Kevorkian.” (Dr. Jack Kevorkian was famous back then as an advocate of assisted suicide.)
Looking back to 1995 from today, I feel that my father was ready to lay down his cards too soon. He was impatient as he approached death as he had often been impatient throughout his life.
So, I guess it’s no surprise that one of my “bucket list” wishes for myself is to experience “older old age” with as much patience, dignity, and courage as possible.
Still, there’s no way around this central, basic truth:
Early old age gets older.
