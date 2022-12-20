VENnaples 2

Indians senior Damon Wilson II will finally commit to a college football team this afternoon at the Venice High gym. 

 SUN PHOTO BY JUSTIN FENNELL

All eyes will be on Damon Wilson II as he reveals where he will play college football this afternoon beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Venice High gym.

The Indians senior defensive end’s decision will be broadcast on ESPN alongside senior teammates Elliot Washington II (Penn State), Fin Jones (FAU) and former teammate Ryan Browne (Purdue).


