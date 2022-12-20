All eyes will be on Damon Wilson II as he reveals where he will play college football this afternoon beginning at 3:30 p.m. in the Venice High gym.
The Indians senior defensive end’s decision will be broadcast on ESPN alongside senior teammates Elliot Washington II (Penn State), Fin Jones (FAU) and former teammate Ryan Browne (Purdue).
Many experts split between predicting that Wilson II will sign with Ohio State and Georgia, but the five-star recruit has not verbally committed to a school.
Wilson II has been recruited by the top programs in the nation, receiving personal visits from Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, among others.
Here’s some things to know with each of these Indians athletes:
Damon Wilson II, senior defensive end
A three-year starter for the Indians, Wilson II will finish his Venice High career with 268 tackles and 31 sacks.
His biggest moment came in the 2021 8A state championship against Apopka where he tipped a pick-six to himself as Venice pulled away for its third state title.
Wilson II is the most heavily recruited athlete in the history of Venice High football.
Elliot Washington II, senior defensive back
The four-year starter was a difference-maker in all three phases of the game as a senior, playing lockdown defense as a cornerback, returning kickoffs, and even playing some running back and wide receiver.
Washington II had too many big plays to write in this brief, but his best moments this year were returning three kickoffs for touchdowns in the regional playoffs and forcing two turnovers in the Class 4S state championship.
He finishes his Venice career with 196 tackles, 11 interceptions, 16 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Fin Jones, senior tight end
A transfer from Cardinal Mooney, it took a few weeks for Jones to pick up the Indians’ up-tempo offense, but once he did, he became an invaluable player.
Jones became one of Venice’s best blockers while also serving as a secret weapon in the passing game. He hauled in 12 receptions for 186 yards and three touchdowns.
Ryan Browne, Milford Academy quarterback
Venice's state champion quarterback in 2021, Browne opted to play prep football this year and it paid off.
Browne accounted for 31 total touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions this season as the team’s offensive MVP, earning the Power-5 offer he was coveting.
