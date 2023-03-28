Flashlight Egg Hunt
NORTH PORT — Search for thousands of glow-in-the-dark eggs at 7:30 p.m. March 31 on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
The free, popular event is geared to children ages 6-11.
There will be photographs with the Easter Bunny and special eggs as a part of it.
Eggnormous Egg Hunt
NORTH PORT — At 9 a.m. April 1, North Port will host its free Eggnormous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3-9 on City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.
Children will be divided into three age groups: 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old and 7-9 years old. The staggered starts begin at 10 a.m. Children should bring their own basket.
Clara's Clubhouse will sponsor an adaptive Egg Hunt section for children with special needs. It will include sensory eggs and other accommodations.
Easter Festival at GCUMC
GULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, invites families to its annual Easter egg hunt, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Children up to age 12 may participate.
It will also include family games, a bounce house for the kids, free food and crafts. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or visit GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Fellowship Church plans Easter Eggstravaganza
ROTONDA — Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.
Children up to 12 can participate in the egg hunt and carnival games, face painting, treats, food and drinks. The church will give away six bicycles and two drones as grand prizes to the hunt, plus six Easter baskets. The Easter Bunny appears between 11 a.m. and noon.
Times are 10:30-11 a.m. for children newborns-3 years old, 11:15-11:45 a.m. for 4-to-7-year-olds, and noon to 12:30 p.m. for 8-to-12-year-olds.
For more information, call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Egg hunt, Safe Kids Day
PORT CHARLOTTE — Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte will have an Easter egg hunt and Safe Kids Day from 10 a.m.-noon April 1.
The egg hunt begins at 11:30 a.m. Water safety material and nose clips for summer swim safety will be available for children along with goodie bags, bicycle helmet fitting, the Easter Bunny and more.
For more information or to register, visit sonshinebaptist.com or email Kaci.Brooks-Lynch@flhealth.gov.
Hippity Hoppity Hopalong event
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County's 59th annual free family Easter event will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
At the Hippity Hoppity Hopalong event, families drive through the park and see the Easter Bunny and other characters, receive bags filled with Easter eggs and have a chance to win one of many golden eggs that can be redeemed for special prizes.
For more information, contact Antwan Allen at 941-627-1074 or Antwan.Allen@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Beeping egg hunt for visually impaired children
VENICE — The Venice Lions club will sponsor a beeping Easter egg hunt for visibly impaired and blind children at 12:30 p.m. April 8 at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice
Children up to age 16 can search for eggs by listening for the “beeps” to win candy-filled eggs.
For more information, call 941-837-2789 or www.visitvenicefl.org.
South Venice Baptist egg hunt
SOUTH VENICE — South Venice Baptist Church, 3167 Englewood Road (U.S. 41 and E. Baffin Drive), South Venice will have a community Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. April 8.
There will be grilled hot dogs and games and lots of eggs to hunt.
For more information, call 941-493-0022 or visit www.facebook.com/SouthVeniceBaptistChurch.
Dog Egg Hunt
NORTH PORT — Dog owners are invited to bring their pets and a basket to hunt for treat-filled eggs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 12 at the Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive, North Port.
All dogs must be with their owner, on a leash and have up-to-date vaccinations to hunt for dog approved treat-filled eggs.
Admission and parking are free. Bring a basket for collecting eggs and take a photo with the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 941-429-7275 and select option 2.
