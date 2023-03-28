Fellowship egg hunt

Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Flashlight Egg Hunt

NORTH PORT — Search for thousands of glow-in-the-dark eggs at 7:30 p.m. March 31 on the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port.


