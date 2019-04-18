Renaissance at the West Villages hosted an Easter Tea April 11, in the community’s clubhouse and amenities facility. Those who attended the free event chose between several different types of English tea flavors to chose from, assorted fresh fruits, finger sandwiches, scones with Devonshire cream, cookies, cake and pastries. Ladies were also given an Easter bonnet of their choosing to wear and take home at the tea.

