I like to travel. No, I live to travel.
Since moving to Florida almost three years ago, I’ve made my way around the state, searching for fun times, fine food and happening night life. But mostly the food.
Tampa, sorry but you’re not at the top of my “I gotta go back” list. Ybor City is fun and offers good eats, but I don’t gotta go back. Closer to home, Ft. Myers, Sarasota and St. Pete are easy overnight destinations, but not for an extended vacation. Orlando, been there, done that. Miami and South Beach, almost … but no cigar. West Palm Beach, kind of sleepy, but some folks like that? Not me.
But, Fort Lauderdale … you had me at “hello.”
There are great resort accommodations all along A1A, fantastic dining options, fast paced nightlife, superior shopping, nice beaches, and it’s more affordable than South Beach. Did I mention the food?
GREAT PEOPLE WATCHING
On a recent Monday morning, I checked out of my Fort Lauderdale resort following a five-night stay, packed up the car, made the three-hour drive home to North Port and said to myself, "I gotta go back." I will, and here’s why.
Even before moving to Florida, the Fort Lauderdale “lifestyle” appealed to me.
When I’m in Fort Lauderdale I stay at the beach, but seldom go to the beach. I’m usually content to sitting back in a beach-adjacent restaurant watching the people walk, skate and drive by. One of my favorite places to perch and people watch is Café Ibiza, which is a short walk from BeachPlace Towers where I stay. Café Ibiza offers an all-day Mediterranean menu, a solid breakfast and full bar featuring 32-ounce frozen drinks. I’m a creature of habit and always order the BBQ spareribs or Mediterranean Chicken. Both satisfy.
Here’s a money-saving hint. After you check in and are ready to explore, make your first outing a quick walk down A1A and check out the restaurants that face the beach between Los Olas and Sebastian Beaches. In front of every establishment you will find a host offering 10-20 percent off discount cards. Collect all of them and check out their menus as you pass by.
Many, if not all, tack on a 10-20 percent service charge to the bill in addition to the gratuity. In most cases the discount cards will offset the service charge. Over the course of a week-long stay the discounts will stack up. On my recent trip I managed to avoid any service charges and saved more than $100 on dining. Any evening you will find many of the restaurants provide entertainment.
INDULGE YOURSELF
Another restaurant, just a block farther down the sidewalk, is Spazio, an Italian eatery with a solid menu, lots of seafood options and Mediterranean flare. Spazio, like Café Ibiza, isn’t cheap. It’s a vacation, right? Indulge yourself and order the Saltimbocca, a classic chicken dish covered with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and served with creamy mashed potatoes in a white wine butter sauce.
Don’t feel like sticking close to the beach? Check out the many neighborhoods in Fort Lauderdale. One of my favorites is Wilton Manors, an island city within Fort Lauderdale. It’s packed with art galleries, boutiques and great dining opportunities. Milk Money Bar and Kitchen is a favorite of mine. It offers plenty of outdoor seating, full bar and the best Asian-inspired chicken wings I’ve ever eaten. In fact, I’ll get two orders and call it a meal.
BREAKFAST SPOT
Back on the beach, hungry after a night on the town and in serious need of breakfast? Try Burlock Coast. It’s a short walk from BeachPlace Towers and my go-to for breakfast. Located on the first level of the Ritz Carlton, Burlock bills itself as a fine seafood restaurant, but the huevos rancheros are killer. Make sure to order the focaccia. Served hot and in a wooden box, the bread may be the best I’ve come across.
The next time you have a free week or weekend, take a moment to enjoy a trip to the other side of Florida. Find a beachfront hotel, grab a barstool with a nice view and eat your was down A1A.
About The Strip
The Strip is a promenade running along oceanside State Road A1A. It's lined with upscale outdoor restaurants, bars, boutiques and luxury hotels.
Ready to start planning? I use sunny.org when searching for accommodations, dining deals and things to do.
Dave Woods is Regional Digital Sales Manager for Sun Coast Media Group—Adams Publishing Group, Florida, with titles in Southwest Florida, the Florida Keys and Key West.
