PORT CHARLOTTE – Negativity seems to have gained ground in recent years, bombarding us in the 24-hour new cycle, lurking among our social media feeds, spewing from car windows on the highway, and walking straight up to our faces at work, at home, everywhere we turn.
Faith leaders face a serious challenge in guiding their flocks through this relentless barrage. How does a person maintain a kind, loving, positive spirit with all the hate, cruelty, intolerance and violence assaulting them all day, every day?
For one local group, the answer lies on the path to spiritual freedom, known otherwise to them as Eckankar.
“Spiritual freedom is not political freedom,” Eck cleric Henry Bettich of Port Charlotte said at the group’s monthly Eck Light and Sound Service Dec. 2. “(It is) a state of freedom within ourselves.”
With karma and reincarnation as key concepts, Eckankar focuses on overcoming negativity both within the self and surrounding in the world, freeing the soul to find its way back to the divine.
Central to that path are the light and sound (of God), “Called the Eck, Bettich said. “They are ... the twin aspects of the Holy Spirit. The light is there to show us the pitfalls, the stumbling blocks in life; and the sound is God’s homing beacon, which calls us back home to God.”
Eckankar does not require conversion. Those who follow any religion can participate in an Eck service, or practice the group’s spiritual exercises on their own, allowing the experience to inform and enhance their own spiritual journey.
“The light and the sound are there for anyone,” Bettich noted. “No one has a monopoly over the Holy Spirit.”
A moving and profound expression of spiritual exercise the group shared at its December service is a chanting, prayer-like expression of “HU” (pronounced as a drawn-out “hue” or “huuuuuuuue”).
“The highest sound in all the universes of God is the sound HU,” Bettich said, “the true sound of the Holy Spirit from its source. … HU is an ancient name for God, that’s also considered a prayer to God, because when you sing HU, your are connecting to the Holy Spirit, which is our connection to God. … You are directing a prayer outward with no strings attached; it is an unconditional prayer.”
Dustin Blankenship of Port Charlotte, participating in a panel discussion during the service, pointed to singing “HU” as a way to draw his attention away from the negativity in his workplace, among other challenging situations. He uses this exercise rather than sinking into the gripe sessions, maintaining his inner peace.
Fellow panelists Joyce Smalling of North Port and Lionel Lewis of Port Charlotte shared similar stories. Smalling noted how her spiritual paths helped her to overcome the paralyzing and demoralizing nature of chronic pain.
Lewis related a story about people he knows taking advantage of him, saying,”Before Eckankar, I would have gone ballistic … but (instead) I started laughing and I was so happy to know that something like that would not disturb me … with the (spiritual) freedom, there is no room for that sort of anger and pain in your life, really.”
Following the panel discussion, attendees broke into small groups where everyone could weigh in on the questions posed, and relate their own experiences with spiritual freedom.
There was no sense of hierarchy in the room – even Bettich, leading the service, shares time with three other clerics and sat in on a small group with all the others.
It is similar to how Eckankar’s spiritual leader, Harold Klemp – termed the Living Eck Master, or Mahanta – is viewed. He is “not to be worshipped, not a God,” Bettich said, “(but) a human being serving God.”
“It takes many lifetimes to become a mature soul and journey back to God,” Bettich noted during the service, “because there are so many lessons to learn in how to be God-like.
“Can we learn humility – the most underestimated virtue on this planet?” he asked. “The truly humble person is the strongest person on this planet, because no matter what anyone says or whatever happens, he handles it with grace. How many truly humble people do we know? We are all practicing, learning to keep our ego in place.”
One more round of “HU” chanting closed out the service, with each person focusing on inner contemplation, and sending the loving prayer both individually inward, and collectively out into the world.
As the chant trailed off and silence followed, there was a sense of peace and lightness in the room, broken with Bettich’s simple, gentle, “May the blessings be.”
