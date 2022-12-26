WELLEN PARK — Local officials voiced support for the upcoming commercial district in Downtown Wellen Park in a news release.
The press release included an expanded list of businesses expected to open their doors in that area come early 2023.
WELLEN PARK — Local officials voiced support for the upcoming commercial district in Downtown Wellen Park in a news release.
The press release included an expanded list of businesses expected to open their doors in that area come early 2023.
During a meeting of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County on Dec. 16, EDC President Lisa Krouse said that North Port has shown "agility" in the city's economic development.
“Between the opportunities for businesses to relocate and expand, and the commitment to its natural resources, North Port’s economic development efforts are paying off for Sarasota County and its business community,” Krouse said.
The press release referred to The Banyan House as Downtown's "flagship waterfront restaurant."
Other businesses listed include Villani & Co., Foxtail Coffee Co., Oak & Stone, Bright Ice Scoop Shop, Breakwater Home Fashions, Paint Nail Bar, Naples Soap Company, Kind Vibes Outfitters, Agility Physical Therapy, Florida Lakes Vein Center, Florida Lakes Spa, and Capstan Financial Consulting Group.
The press release also listed attractions like The Yard — a food park and entertainment hub — with outdoor eateries. Attached eateries include Agapi, the Atlanta Braves-affiliated Pop Dawgs, and Claw & Co., as well as a playground and splash pad area.
The Dec. 16 EDC meeting was aimed at highlighting efforts around regional cooperation, particularly around economic growth in south Sarasota County and post-hurricane recovery.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher gave remarks at the meeting, noting that the up-and-coming master-planned community of Wellen Park serves as a gateway for people entering the City of North Port on U.S. 41.
“As a new resident of Wellen Park, I could not be more excited about all the economic growth and development we are experiencing here and throughout North Port,” Fletcher said. "With over 80,000 residents, we are laying down the foundations for aggressive economic growth and collaboration.”
Rick Severence, Wellen Park president, led a short tour of the Downtown Wellen Park district as construction entered its final phases after the meeting.
“As is evidenced by our unparalleled strategic growth in fields of healthcare, medical office, lodging, retail, commercial, entertainment, and our strong commitment in support of the cultural arts all here within Wellen Park, we are poised to be one of the key centers for continued progress and development right here in North Port,” Severence said.
An additional 300,000 square feet of commercial space is being developed along the U.S. 41 corridor within Wellen Park for businesses including Costco, Bayside Pet Resort, Millennium Physician Group, and Casto Medical Office Building, with more to be announced.
Wellen Park is also home to CoolToday Park, where the Atlanta Braves have their spring training facility and events are held year-round.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.