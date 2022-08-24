WKDW’s radio tower was recently struck by lightning, destroying its FM antenna, signal distributor and other electronics. While WKDW can stream over the internet and play archived programs using remote community radio broadcasting services, it is unable to transmit live over-the-air without equipment replacements. This show will help raise funds to help cover the insurance deducible and non-insured losses. Performers include Kathy McSteen, Gid Pool, Joe Guerzo, Tara Zimmerman and Perry Edenburn aka “Harley Worthit.” The benefit comedy show is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Austin’s Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Doors open at 5 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Comedy is from 6:30-8:15 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 and raffles. Reserve seats by calling Austin’s Olde World Restaurant at 941-426-1155.
FAMILY FUN
Back to School Community Block Party
There will be waterslides and other water inflatables plus hot dogs, drinks and snacks for $1 water slides and other water inflatables from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27 at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-625-4356, email marie@pcumc.info or www.facebook.com/events/610087420542094.
SAVE THE DATE
Say 'I do' amidst the blooming botanicals
Have you dreamed of saying “I do” in a lavish garden with friends and family? Now may be your chance to have your wedding, commitment or vow renewal ceremony against a beautiful backdrop and on a budget. Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is opening their gates to say “we do” for an en masse ceremony. On Oct. 8, up to 30 couples will celebrate together amidst the blooming botanicals. Registration closes on Sept. 10. Visit https://peacerivergardens.org/share-the-love-mass-wedding-event or call 941-621-8299 to register or for additional information.
Rhythmic celebration
Sunset Drum Circle
Punta Gorda YMCA's Sunset Drum Circle II will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 along the waterfront at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Featuring belly dancers interactive performance, Robert G. will lead participants in a new rhythmic celebration using percussion instruments (drums, shakers, rhythmic noisemakers and kitchenware). Join in on the drum circle, listen or dance to the rhythm. For additional information, call 941-505-0999.
