Benefit Show

Rib-tickling stand-up comedy

WKDW’s radio tower was recently struck by lightning, destroying its FM antenna, signal distributor and other electronics. While WKDW can stream over the internet and play archived programs using remote community radio broadcasting services, it is unable to transmit live over-the-air without equipment replacements. This show will help raise funds to help cover the insurance deducible and non-insured losses. Performers include Kathy McSteen, Gid Pool, Joe Guerzo, Tara Zimmerman and Perry Edenburn aka “Harley Worthit.” The benefit comedy show is scheduled for Aug. 28 at Austin’s Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Doors open at 5 p.m. Live music begins at 6 p.m. Comedy is from 6:30-8:15 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 and raffles. Reserve seats by calling Austin’s Olde World Restaurant at 941-426-1155.

