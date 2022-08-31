Sept. 2-4. More than 15 acres with over 40 waterslides and bounce houses, big trucks, tractors, race cars, pony rides, petting zoo, Friday night kids movie on the huge theater screen, food trucks and vendors. Bring your kids and let them bounce and slide while you enjoy a cocktail at the many "relaxation stations" throughout the property. There will be a Saturday night dance/foam party with DJ at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. Tickets for waterslides and bounce houses are $10 for children under 5 years old and $15 for ages 6 and up. A weekend pass is $40. VIP access includes 10 passes for all three days, wristband for inflatables, entry fee, unlimited snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy; unlimited adult beverages, unlimited bottles of water and table under the tent. 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Sept 2, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 3 and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 4. Parking is $5. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/KIdzFestPC. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Crawl to the finish line
Diaper Derby
The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club's “Diaper Derby” is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at the clubhouse at 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. Babies have to be crawlers, walkers are not allowed to race. The event is free and participants a "winners cup." Bring your crawler’s favorite items to encourage them to the finish line. For more information or to register, call 941-474-3520 or email Powellmema@comcast.net. The Lemon Bay Woman’s Club supports various local charities.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Craft Festival
The 13th Annual Downtown Venice Labor Day Weekend Craft Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3-4 at 200 W. Miami Ave., Venice. The event includes a seasonal green market with an array of live plants, handmade soaps, food and more. Craft artisans will display their works including folk art, pottery, personalized gifts, handmade clothing, basket weaving, beaded utensils, candles, cork assemblage, fabric design, fiber quilts, fused wax and glass, hair accessories, handbags and accessories, handmade cards, leather, mosaic, wood, painted wood, plaster craft, stained glass and more. Pets on leashes are welcome. The event benefits the Florida Main Street Program of Downtown Venice. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.artfestival.com.
