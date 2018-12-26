OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda City Council called a rare Sunday meeting to deal with an emergency of its own creation. Good grief, Charlie Brown!
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews offered the room an apology – and a compromise.
Both were necessary.
The Punta Gorda City Council had just put its constituents through an emergency meeting on pickleball.
On the Sunday before Christmas no less.
On whether people should be allowed to play pickleball at Gilchrist Park, the site of Charlotte County’s only dedicated outdoor courts, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
A few days earlier, the five-member body had said “no pickleball” on either day to appease neighbors who had complained about noise.
That decision was made in a 4-1 vote – new Councilwoman Debby Carey dissented — at the tail end of the council’s regular meeting during the time allotted for council member comments. The decision sparked controversy in town between pickleball players and the Historic District Homeowners Association, where Gilchrist in located.
That controversy sparked Sunday’s 90-minute emergency meeting to reconsider that decision.
Councilman Jaha Cummings was right when he noted there had been no emergency meeting called in the wake of Hurricane Irma or in the aftershock of the death of Mary Knowlton at the hands of a Punta Gorda police officer, and yet, here everyone was, on the Sunday before Christmas, in an emergency meeting to “steal the holidays from our neighbors.”
And yet, if anyone lacked perspective it was Cummings, who offered silly hyperbole and antagonistic analogies when he spoke. The phrase “mob rule” popped from his lips, so did “savagery,” “barbarianism,” and “moral failing of leadership.”
And that was just his opening statement.
The fact is, the meeting should never have taken place because the earlier decision should never have been made. What got to people was the way the first decision was handled – or mishandled, to be more accurate. It had an air of the clandestine about it, the secretive, as if the City Council were trying to sneak something past the pickleball community. There was no discussion on an item that most certainly would have – and did – prompt lots of discussion.
It was characterized as an ambush during the public input portion of the meeting, which lasted about an hour and was split about 50-50.
Mayor Nancy Prafke acknowledged the item should have been on an agenda.
“We should avoid bringing things up for a vote without an item being publicly noticed, or that will allow all members of our community to participate in the discussion,” she said.
And then Matthews offered a compromise and an apology. The pickleball players could go each day from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., and then the courts would be closed. Everyone agreed. A show of hands was even taken of the members of the audience who also were residents of Punta Gorda.
“It should not be our policy to take a vote on something that was not on the agenda that was brought forward as a council member comment,” Matthews said. “I think that was a very bad idea.
“I apologize to everyone who was affected by this one way or the other.”
Apology appreciated.
