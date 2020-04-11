OUR POSITION: The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau is working to support small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
We miss you. We support you.
Those are simple messages, but important ones as small business owners struggle to stay afloat with their doors closed and shoppers staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some restaurants are doing carry-out to use up food supplies and bring in some income, others have completely shut down. Meanwhile, small shops and boutiques are left pondering how long they can survive without income.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau wants to support those restaurants and businesses which are so important to the tourist market and the annual snowbird migration.
“We want people to know we miss them,” said Jennifer Huber, public relations manager for the bureau. “And we’re trying to highlight online things that people are doing to help during the pandemic. “We want to publicize things like Alligator Bay Distillers using their facilities to make hand sanitizer. And restaurants using their napkins to make face masks.”
The campaign is officially called Our Best Side is by Your Side. And, there are other facets of tit, including putting a list online that gives information on restaurants doing carry-out — much like the local chambers are doing.
And one thing that we can all help with is a T-shirt sale that is part of the campaign.
“We had an ad agency design a T-shirt that just went on sale,” said Wendie Vestfall, director of the tourism bureau. “We are trying to unite people in the community and also the visitors who patronize our businesses every year. We want them all to buy a T-shirt so help raise money that COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters) can use to help small shop owners, waitresses and waiters and all who work in the tourism industry with some immediate financial relief.”
The T-shirts sell for $20 and $10 goes to COAD to help pay rent, utility bills and so on for those who are out of work or to small business owners struggling to stem the tide until they can re-open. The other $10 is reinvested in more shirts. The bureau plans to design another shirt if this sale goes well and, according to Vestfall, it may become a series of shirts that some day may not even be related to the pandemic.
“We have a lot of (snowbirds and tourists) who come here every year and they have their favorite restaurants and shops they go to. Some even have a favorite waitress or waiter. And most of them keep in contact with our community even when they’re away.”
So, Vestfall is hoping those people will buy a T-shirt or two to help the cause.
“This pandemic hit right in the middle of tourist season,” she noted. “It has hit our community hard. So hopefully this campaign will get some legs and we can even expand it to the medical community.”
It would be wonderful if the community and those snowbirds and tourists who flock to our neck of the woods every year would get motivated and buy a T-shirt. A lot of locals who are pinching their pennies right now may think $20 is a lot, but for those who can afford it and for all those who are back up north but who may want to support us, it’s a worthy cause.
Besides, we hear they are very colorful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.