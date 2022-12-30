OUR POSITION: As New Year’s Eve approaches, it is wise to remember that drinking and driving kills and reckless use of fireworks can easily maim a person.
The end of 2022 certainly calls for celebration.
We no doubt expect people will be going to parties, hosting parties and setting off their own fireworks displays Saturday to send out a year that will be remembered for COVID, Hurricane Ian and inflation woes.
We hope the need to be responsible celebrants does not fall on deaf ears.
The most serious promise we all should make is to not drink and drive.
There have been several deadly crashes caused by drunken drivers and more than a couple of fatal hit-and-runs that also could well have been caused by drivers under the influence.
The most recent and most publicized was the death on Interstate 75 of Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor.
Cassandra Smith, 30, was driving erratically when she crossed two lanes and hit Taylor’s parked patrol car, sending it into Taylor who was helping the driver of a disabled vehicle. Smith is innocent until proven guilty, but she was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI.
In another particularly tragic accident, Jasmine Ann Gray was driving drunk while on a suspended license when she crashed into the car of a pregnant mother of two on River Road.
Gray, 29, of North Port, recently pleaded guilty to two counts DUI manslaughter, two counts of driving with a suspended license involving death, and two counts of DUI with property damage.
The victim, Cortney Nicole Kauffman, 28, of Englewood, was eight weeks pregnant when Gray lost control, crossed over the yellow line and hit Kauffman’s car, leaving two children motherless and killing a third unborn child.
Deaths on the highway caused by drunken driving are senseless and maddening. The simple solution is not to trust yourself if you’ve had more than a drink or two. Hand your keys over to someone else. Don’t drive impaired.
Another caution for New Year’s revelers is to be careful with fireworks. While deaths from fireworks are very rare, there have certainly been a few fingers lost and other bad accidents with improper use of these missiles.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement from Sheriff Bill Prummell reminding people that New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are legal holidays when fireworks can be used in Florida. But the sheriff urged extreme caution, as we do.
Tips offered by the CCSO in the email and blog included:
• Familiarize yourself with the printed instructions of each style of firework you purchase, and carefully follow those guidelines.
• Make sure you have a designated “launch area” that is a safe distance from people, homes, and vehicles – at least 150 feet of clearance is recommended.
• Only one person, a responsible adult, should be permitted in the launch area. Children should never be near fireworks.
• Never hold a lit firework in your hands.
• Keep unlit fireworks away from the lighting area to avoid accidental lighting.
• Do not light fireworks on dry grass or brush, as these will easily burn and the fire will spread.
• Have a 911-enabled phone readily available in the event of an emergency.
• Never consume alcohol when lighting/using fireworks – have a designated lighter who remains sober.
The sheriff also issued a reminder that not everyone enjoys the noise of fireworks. They can be traumatic for veterans and pets.
We join with the sheriff in asking everyone to be considerate when using fireworks. Be responsible when drinking.
Do this and have a happy new year.
