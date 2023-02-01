OUR POSITION: Charley the gator is hoping Charlotte and Sarasota counties can play host each year to a gathering of mascots?
There is no one more excited about Curtiss the Hawk than our own Charley the Gator.
That’s right, Charley is ready to invite Curtiss out to dinner — any place that doesn’t serve gator bites.
If you missed the story, the Punta Gorda Airport Authority has approved creating an airport mascot. Its name will be Curtiss the Hawk.
Curtiss was chosen over some other ideas because of its ability to identify with aviation. Sunny the Snowbird and Joy the Jet — two other contenders for the job — didn’t make the cut. It could be Curtiss was just too cute. After all, any mascot worth its salt has to relate to kids.
Ray Laroche, director of operation maintenance at the airport, came up with the idea and design for Curtiss, saying he thought it would be a good way to expose children to aviation.
Laroche, an Army veteran, has worked for the airport nine years and believes the new mascot can help teach children and other airport visitors about the history of the aircraft combat pilots used to train at the Punta Gorda airfield in Punta Gorda from 1941-42.
Laroche suggested the name Curtiss to honor the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, the plane American pilots trained on before going overseas to fight in World War II.
Charley can’t wait to meet Curtiss. He’s been lonely since Stoney the Crab departed with the Stone Crabs’ minor league baseball team a couple of years ago. And this year there’ll be no Raymond — the Tampa Bay Rays mascot — after Hurricane Ian did so much damage to Charlotte Sports Park that the Rays’ had to abandon us for spring training elsewhere.
Of course Josh the Otter is still around. But he is very elusive and Charley has a difficult time keeping up with him. Also, he’s quite busy teaching kids to be safe in the pool.
Then, of course, just down the road is Blooper — the mascot for the Atlanta Braves who will set up at CoolToday Park on North Port’s Wellen Park, for spring training.
Charley has a friendly competition with Blooper after the two teams met for spring training games in 2022.
Charley has suggested a rendezvous of mascots each year in Charlotte and/or Sarasota counties. He has a few connections around the state and believes he could get a big turnout.
The most obvious target would be all the minor league baseball teams in Florida. He suggested we bring them together just before the minor league season begins — around the middle of January. Or, if that idea doesn’t suit the baseball gurus, maybe a couple days after all the teams head north for the start of the regular season.
Maybe we could even round up mascots from local high schools — like a fish, a bobcat, a pirate, a bulldog, a trailblazer and a manta ray?
His ideas include a mini-Olympics for mascots and a meet and greet for kids.
Charley, of course, is pushing for a few water games — like seeing who can hold their breath the longest under water. He’s pretty confident of a gold medal in that one.
Whatever the outcome of Charley’s idea, we want to welcome Curtiss the Hawk to our collection of mascots in Southwest Florida. The more the merrier, Charley says.
