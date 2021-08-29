OUR POSITION: From everything we’re seeing and hearing, Charlotte County could be on the precipice of a major economic boom.
Even if only half the rumors — and inside information — are true, the economic future for Charlotte County is about to take a giant leap.
Why? How?
Why, is easy. Charlotte County has some of the cheapest property along Florida’s Gulf Coast. It has a County Commission and Economic Development Office that are, as they like to say, open for business. We have a major interstate cutting through the middle of the county and an airport that is growing by leaps and bounds.
How, is a little trickier. But there are major reasons we are optimistic about growth.
One is the success Cheney Brothers distribution center has had. The company took a gamble moving here years ago and it’s paid off so well that they have launched an expansion. That wasn’t lost on a North Carolina-based commercial real estate development firm that has received preliminary approval to build a 250,000-square-foot distribution center on Piper Road in Punta Gorda. All the evidence points to that facility, if approved, being a FedEx distribution center as the firm, SunCap Property Group, has built five FedEx projects in Florida that are all of similar size.
Another key for developers looking at Charlotte County is the County Commission’s approval of a mixed use zoning overlay designation that makes it much easier for developers to make money. Any 25-acre-or-more parcel qualifies for the overlay designation and it allows the developer to build higher and have more density in the plans.
“It means you could have living space above commercial and have retail and/or medical offices on the ground floor,” Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon explained. “You could live, work and eat all in one area.”
The overlay designation would be useful, for example, to a company looking to repurpose the Town Center mall.
Another key to drawing economic growth is the aviation mechanics classes being offered at Charlotte Technical College. The 18-month program that trains people to work on all aspects of what makes an airplane fly, including the engine, has reached its limit for participants and may have to expand into night classes. That success is being noticed by aeronautical companies who think the combination of an airport and a technical school training mechanics for their planes is a good mix.
Another factor that developers are paying attention to is the fact the Punta Gorda Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which includes all of Charlotte County, is ranked 11th for Small Cities in the Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities 2021 Foundations for Growth and Recovery report. The Small Cities category consists of 201 MSAs around the nation.
And let’s not forget that Sunseeker Resort is ramping back up and it will be a huge employer and an attraction that will shine a light on Charlotte County as travelers from all over the U.S. make it a vacation destination.
Gammon thinks Charlotte County is ripe for an investor who might want to come in and do factory-built homes. With the affordable housing shortage, a $100,000 factory built home would logically be in demand.
On top of all these possibilities, let’s not forget the plans for a renovated and expanded Promenades mall on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte are about ready to submit for approval.
Yes, all signs point to an economic boom for Charlotte County and vicinity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.