OUR POSITION: Citrus growers are anxiously awaiting for the Department of Agriculture to release funds they need to help them recover from Hurricane Ian’s destruction.
V.C. Hollingsworth, a fifth generation citrus grower, has been to Washington, D.C.
He’s spent hours on the phone with Gloria Montaño Greene, Deputy Under Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Still, just when he and other citrus growers thought they were near a breakthrough that would enhance their ability to see profits, Hurricane Ian hit and they’re left reliant on the federal government and politicians to save their businesses.
“We were at a groundbreaking time with citrus greening,” he said of the years-long battle against a disease that has crippled citrus crops all over Florida. “Now we are just waiting on the secretary of agriculture to release money that’s been allocated to help us come back from Ian.
“So far though, “nobody’s got nothin’,” he said.
Hurricane Ian caused $1.03 billion of damage to the state’s agriculture industry according to a study by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences. About $247,078,864 million of that was for citrus.
DeSoto County took the biggest hit in the state with $43 million in damage but Charlotte also suffered around $10 million in citrus losses.
Hollingsworth explained that citrus growers, unlike “row farmers,” are having more trouble getting back on their feet. Row farmers, he said, can grow again in three months but when citrus fields are wiped out it can take up to four years for trees to offer up a new crop.
The problem is the secretary of agriculture is sitting on millions of dollars, believing he does not have the authority to issue block grants that could help growers quickly begin the task of putting plants back in the ground and/or repairing damage to their fields.
“Our Florida delegation, Democrats and Republicans, have talked to him and showed him he has the authority to issue those grants,” Hollingsworth said. So far, the pleas have been futile.
“I lost 95% of my crop,” he said. “Lenders are getting worried now if we are going to get our money.
In counties like DeSoto, Hardee and even Charlotte, citrus means a lot to businesses besides the growers. Hardware stores and fertilizer and other businesses need growers to be active.
Even when the money comes, growers will have to budget what they get because it would be a couple of years before they’re able to grow any kind of crop like they are used to.
Many growers reported tree damage from Ian but the biggest blow was dropped fruit.
Emma Keller, executive director of the Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association, said in a recent Daily Sun story that one grove had a 10% tree loss but a 90% fruit drop loss.
The loss of profits this year will be devastating to some growers and farmers. But unless the money starts coming in soon, next year could be bleak too.
“The same thing happened after (Hurricane) Irma,” Hollingsworth said, his frustration with the financial hold-up coming over the phone.{
We are counting on Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, along with our representatives, to break through the bureaucracy in D.C. and help our growers and farmers. Time is running out on them.
