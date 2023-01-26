OUR POSITION: Florida’s citrus growers — and farmers for that matter — need help to recover from Hurricane Ian, and soon.
Hurricane Ian’s winds, rain and flooding tore up farm fields and citrus groves to the tune of $1.07 billion, according to state agriculture officials.
Citrus alone suffered $247 million in crop damage and maybe as much as another $675 million in lost trees.
The Department of Agriculture has the numbers. They, we assume, have the capital to pay citrus growers and farmers. But they are sitting on the money. Whether it’s red tape — a real possibility — or a matter of a mechanism for distributing the funds, the problem needs to be solved, and quickly.
Ted Carter outlined the situation well in a recent Daily Sun story. Not only do citrus growers need to pay their bills but they need to know whether they will be able to plant and repair damages for next year’s crop. Many of them fear if the money from Washington doesn’t come soon, they’ll be out of the citrus growing business.
“We’re dying down here,” Roy Petteway told Carter. “If the money does not show up” soon, a lot of growers are going to be out of business, he predicted. Petteway is chairman of the Arcadia-based Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association, a trade group of citrus operators in DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matthew “Matt” Joyner was among a group of growers who traveled to Washington, D.C. to emphasize the need to get cash flowing into Florida soon. Among their concerns is that most of the costs for the spring valencia orange crop have to be paid out this quarter and there are no profits for growers to use for that expense.
Christa Court, director of the UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program, addressed the Senate Agriculture Committee recently to pitch the big picture of damage from Ian and how that, on top of citrus greening problems growers have dealt with for years, is dealing Florida’s growers a bad hand.
“Agriculture is a seasonal activity,” Court said in a News Service of Florida story. “So, we really have to pay attention to what was in the field at the time of the particular disaster that we’re looking at. And at what stage was it.”
The devastation from the hurricane was broad and took its toll on much more than citrus. Estimates showed citrus damages at $247 million, horticultural crops at $227 million, vegetables and melons at $204.6 million, non-citrus fruits and tree nuts at $137.7 million, field and row crops at $130 million and livestock and animal products at $122.7 million.
“We did have some significant tree loss. Upended. Certainly uprooted,” Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Department of Citrus, said in the NSF story. “Some folks are trying to stand them back up. We had baby trees that we’re trying to stake and keep them back in the ground.”
Florida’s crop predictions for this year were already near record lows and the hurricane has pushed production estimates even lower.
The people holding the purse strings know the need. There is no question about the credibility of cost estimates.
All we need is someone to sign the checks. Surely the urgency is not lost in the halls of Congress or the offices of the Department of Agriculture.
