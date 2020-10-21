OUR POSITION: We must all remain vigilant in our war against the coronavirus.
COVID-19 is still a threat to all of us. A deadly threat at that. We fear too many people — possibly feeling a false sense of comfort from President Trump’s quick recovery — believe the crisis is over or, at least, no longer as dangerous.
People are complaining about masks. Many are choosing not to wear them. Friends are gathering in large groups again. Parties are more common. As the news of deaths and the numbers on infections fall off the front pages of newspapers, there seems to be a breath of relief that the coronavirus has run its course. Or, at least that it is waning.
Don’t believe it.
Last week, there were 106 new cases in Charlotte County and 10 deaths. Sarasota County reported 329 new cases last week and 22 deaths. DeSoto County had 24 new cases and, thankfully, no deaths.
Just Thursday, there were 3,356 new cases in the state and 141 people died.
Those numbers may sound good compared to the summer months. But we should not be to the point where we accept people dying from this virus. And, lest we forget, those who get sick and don’t die often face a terrible struggle to survive and often have repercussions from the disease that could last a lifetime.
The proportion of Americans dying from the virus is the highest in the world, according to Bloomberg News. More than 214,000 Americans have died. Brazil, with 150,488 at the time of the report, is second.
What makes the coronavirus different than swine flu and other past epidemics you hear about is how easily it is spread.
A good example comes from a Chicago Tribune story of a COVID-19 outbreak in a family that spread across four states. It began when a 13-year-old girl transmitted the disease during a family vacation over the summer, according to the Centers for Disease Control which tracked the virus.
The case showed how easily teens and kids spread the disease — something that is especially alarming in Charlotte County with its elderly population.
The family vacation involved five households from four states, according to the CDC and the Tribune. Eleven people were infected with the disease. And they took it home to spread to others they might come in contact with.
The original 13-year-old carrier picked up the disease during an outbreak before the trip. Her initial test came back negative. Her symptoms began a couple of days later as she prepared to accompany her family on the trip.
The family, according to the Tribune story, stayed in a five-bedroom home, sans face masks and not practicing any type of social distancing.
We realize some might accuse us, and even some health professionals, of being fear mongers. We don’t believe it is fear mongering to want to save every life we can and spare others the suffering and economic hardships a case of COVID-19 can mean.
President Trump, thankfully, had the best medical care in the world, 24 hours a day. He was given drugs that are not available to most of us. His recovery was quicker than can be expected in most cases. That scenario is not common.
We have talked to people stricken with COVID-19. We have talked to families of those killed by COVID-19.
We can tell you, this virus is serious and it is not something you want to experience.
Keep using face masks. Wash your hands. Don’t be afraid to leave your home but stay vigilant. Until there is a vaccine, this virus is a serious threat to all of us.
