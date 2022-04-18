OUR POSITION: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill recently that should make a difference in the lives of foster children.
The plight and challenges thousands of children deal with every day in Florida might surprise you.
And, the selfless work most foster parents do so a child can experience a somewhat normal life is often unappreciated.
That’s why we’re please Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature have passed and signed into law a bill that will benefit both foster parents and young people who have been in foster care at some point and desire a college education. The bill will expand access for monthly payments of foster children by giving relatives and non-relatives the same amount of money that licensed foster parents receive. That has not always been the case.
Sarasota County Commissioner Nancy Detert said the bill is an improvement on one she helped move through the Legislature years ago when she served in the Florida House.
“I think they tweaked my bill,” she said. “I had a grandma come to me and said she was raising a child but was getting no money for it because she was not a relative or a licensed foster parent. Another highlight of a bill we passed was it increased the age from 18 to 21 that a youth could stay in foster care. Few states do that.”
Detert is correct about the new bill making non-relatives eligible for equal pay and considerations the same as licensed foster parents or relatives.
Another big change is that more foster-care children will be exempt from paying tuition and fees at state colleges and universities. The bill expands eligibility to kids who are or were in out-of-home care; those who spent at least 18 months in out-of-home care and were later united with their parents; kids who were adopted after being in the care of the state or kids who were placed in permanent guardianship and remained there until 18 or who enrolled in an eligible institution before 18.
“All these kids deserve an opportunity and we’re going to do what we can to make sure that their dreams and hopes and aspirations can become a reality in a loving home,” DeSantis said at a bill-signing ceremony.
There is a great need in Florida for foster parents as more than 30,000 children are in the state system run by the Department of Children and Families. Only about 10,000 of those are in foster homes.
The Children’s Network of Southwest Florida is the lead agency for foster care in a five-county area that includes Charlotte County. There are 570 licensed foster homes in those five counties.
No one gets rich being a foster parent. DCF pays $429 a month for children up to age 5; $440 for children ages 6-12 and $515 for children over age 13. There are often considerations on top of that for children with special needs.
We’re not only thankful for the Legislature’s help, but also that DCF seems to have taken a new course from a former policy that stressed not breaking up families. That too often resulted in children being put in harm’s way and was even blamed for the death of hundreds of children over a six-year period.
If you have it in your heart to share your life with a child in need, consider looking into foster care. It could be one of the most meaningful things you could do.
