OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners should reject selling the Melbourne Street waterfront property if the buyer insists on building a boat storage warehouse there.
This summer, we urged Charlotte County commissioners to sell the 3.6-acre prime waterfront property on Melbourne Street. Charlotte County bought the property as an investment in 2015 for $4.5 million. The idea was to hold on to it for a few years and sell it for a nice profit.
When the county made it clear it intended to sell, and welcomed bidders, there were some attractive offers. The first offer came from a local developer who wanted to put what appeared to be a major restaurant that might attract diners from near and far. They planned to keep the waterfront open to the public and hire perhaps as many as 300 employees.
But they only wanted to spend $2.8 million for a big chunk, but not all, the land.
That was a no-go for county commissioners who insist on getting taxpayers’ money back.
Five other bids eventually came in. Restaurants were the main focus but to make financial sense the proposals also included a hotel or condominiums. The county looked at those bids and suggested the developers consider teaming up and coming back with an even better offer.
They did that. And now the county has only one offer to consider.
The owner of Fishermen’s Village and owners of Whiskey Joe’s restaurant chain have united to offer to build a 70-seat restaurant and a multi-level boat storage facility.
Think about that. The first thing you see when you come over the Barron Collier bridge into Charlotte Harbor is Sunseeker resort on your left and a boat storage facility hugging the waterfront on the right.
This property is perhaps the last waterfront location in the county that is big enough to accommodate a major development. And the best idea we have on the table is a small restaurant that will be staffed with mostly part-time employees.
We’re shocked commissioners voted 4-1 to continue negotiations.
“It won’t look like a boat warehouse,” Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch countered when we inquired about the decision. “And we do not have enough boat storage in Charlotte County.”
How much can you disguise a boat warehouse not to look like a boat warehouse. It is what it is.
Deutsch said commissioners are keeping an open mind. He said the idea of guaranteeing access to Live Oak Park and keeping the waterfront open to the public were big pluses. And we agree. But those same guarantees were given in other proposals.
Commissioner Chris Constance, for one, said he would not vote for any deal that did not net the county a profit. Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he believes the developers hit the nail on the head with their offer. Commissioner Bill Truex indicated he was OK with the offer and did not want to put any restrictions on the developers that might hinder their plans — or their chances to resell the land if they so desire.
The latest evaluation of the property came in at less, or nearly the same, as their initial $4.5 million investment.
We have advocated for selling the land rather than holding on to it and risking a mini-Murdock Village scenario. Yet we cringe at the idea of a boat storage facility on such a valuable and visible piece of waterfront.
We urge our readers and citizens of Charlotte County to let commissioners know how you feel about the proposal. Write the Sun (letters@yoursun.com). Maybe putting boats in a four- or five-story building on the waterfront is OK?
We just don’t think so.
