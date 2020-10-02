Charlotte County Clerk of Court Roger Eaton faces his first election since he won the job four years ago. His opponent, Jeffrey Rapkin, is a lawyer who lives in North Port.
Eaton has lived in Charlotte County 22 years, coming here soon after graduating college. He got a job in the clerk’s office with no experience and worked his way up under long-time clerk Barbara Scott. When Scott chose to retire in 2016, she hand-picked Eaton as her successor — giving him a huge boost in the campaign.
Eaton has not disappointed.
He has streamlined and tinkered with the clerk’s office from head to toe using his extensive knowledge of technology to make changes.
“I like to make something more efficient,” he said in an interview with the Sun’s editorial board. “I like to look at how you still (can) have great one-on-one professional service. Customer service is critical.”
His improvements, some of them necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, include allowing a marriage ceremony online. Realtors and builders have been impressed with the shortcuts they now have to get projects started — often without much, if any, paperwork.
“We have put mortgages and all those documents online all the way back to 1921 so people don’t have to come to the Justice Center and look through microfilm,” Eaton explained.
One of the most popular changes was allowing people to pay fines at CVS, 7-11 and Family Dollar locations if they can’t get transportation to the clerk’s office in Punta Gorda.
The one blight on Eaton’s record was a sexual harassment allegation from a former employee. The incident made headlines last year before Eaton and Charlotte County decided to make a financial settlement out of court. Eaton has denied any wrongdoing, saying the county preferred to avoid a court battle and pay lawyers.
“I would have liked to fight it. Nothing happened is all I can say,” Eaton said.
Rapkin is a lawyer who showed great compassion for his clients during an interview with the Sun. He said if he wins the election he would move to Charlotte County, as required.
He has never worked in a clerk’s office but said he believes the current staff has plenty of knowledge and experience to help him with any challenges he might encounter.
Rapkin said he became interested in the job when Eaton (or the clerk’s office) refused to declare one of his clients indigent in a court case. He also was upset that Eaton was able to avoid a public hearing on the sexual harassment charge, which Rapkin said was an embarrassment to the office of the Clerk of Court.
“As far as I am concerned, he used the company’s money (Charlotte County) to cover up the charge and had to pay damages,” Rapkin said of the harassment charge. “He has created a hostile workplace.
“If I win I know we can develop a system, for instance, that could have divorce papers ready in five minutes,” Rapkin said. “I would help people who don’t have money. There are minimum wage people now who can’t afford so many things at the clerk’s office.
“The legal system is just not fair to them.
“And,” he continued, “I would answer my phone.”
We found Rapkin to be sincere and passionate about helping people. He said he has raised little money because “politics is politics,” adding he has no illusions of the uphill battle against an incumbent with plenty of financial support.
We like Rapkin. But Eaton’s performance in upgrading the clerk’s services and doing it while saving the county money are very impressive. We’ll give him the benefit of the doubt on the harassment allegation.
We recommend Roger Eaton for the Clerk of Court.
