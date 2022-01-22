We have heard from people who think electric cars will never take over our roads because there are not enough places to charge them.
Well, that problem may be taken care of if a Florida Senate committee bill is passed — or most likely even if it’s not passed.
SB 920 cleared the Senate Regulated Industries Committee this week and, as written, it would direct Florida utility regulators (think the Public Service Commission) to approve and implement a plan for investment in electric-vehicle charging stations.
There are all sorts of questions about this bill, including if the committee or the PSC would be overstepping their authority if it passes. Another question is whether it is needed since the Legislature has already directed the Florida Department of Transportation to come up with a plan to speed up expansion of charging stations along the state highway system.
There are already approvals from the PSC to put in charging stations in the state, including Tampa Electric’s plan to spend up to $2 million for 200 charging stations; a Florida Power & Light program to add charging stations and collect 30 cents per kilowatt hour; and Duke Energy’s plan for a charging stations program.
The state has also designated $8.6 million to add 34 fast-charging stations along Interstate 95, Interstate 4, Interstate 75, Interstate 275 and Interstate 295.
The legalities and how rates would play out will become clearer, we hope, as SB920 makes its way through committees. But one thing is obvious, as the growth of electric car sales in Florida soars, our electric companies will have a clear path to any profits to be derived from making it more convenient for electric car owners to find a charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.