OUR POSITION: Cleaning up debris-infested waterways after Hurricane Ian is such a huge task that volunteers have joined the effort.
Englewood Leadership saw a need and answered the call.
The group of community leaders, sponsored by the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, chose cleaning up debris in local waterways as its annual project.
They got started last weekend at Mobile Estates in Englewood when 50 volunteers showed up for the first of three weekend forays into waterways littered with styrofoam building insulation, cardboard, shingles and other materials blown into the water by Hurricane Ian.
Some of the Leadership class put on waders and went into the cold water to bring out debris while others used grabbers and gloves to pluck items from the mangroves. Still other volunteers worked inside to cook a meal for the group and still others helped load or stack the materials brought out of the water.
The effort was not only a help to the residents of Mobile Estates and boaters, but it provided an unintentional reminder to the state that the debris can be dangerous and cleaning up our waterways is a task that needs more attention.
The Florida Department of Emergency Management is in charge of removing the debris from all navigable waterways, according to Tracy Doherty, public relations manager for Charlotte County. She said in an e-mail to The Daily Sun that the FDEM is committed to working until all the debris is collected, but there is no time table right now for when the task can be accomplished.
Some waterways, of course, are worse than others and the FDEM is focusing on the navigable waterways that are busiest. With help from the county and sonar that is identifying where the debris is, FDEM has drawn up maps to guide its efforts. There still is not a clear attack plan for which areas were most impacted by the storm.
Meanwhile, the 2023 Leadership Englewood class set a good example for taking things into your own hands.
Erin Morey, an organizer of last weekend’s cleanup, said the group wants to concentrate on mobile or manufactured home communities where a lot of older residents live.
They got help from three boats and two barges that were used to move volunteers through the canal to collect debris.
Two more cleanups are scheduled by the team, including Saturday at the Edgewater Club. The third and final effort will be Feb. 26 at Holiday Estates.
And, just so the Leadership 2023 project won’t be easily forgotten, Jessica Souza, president of the class, came up with a novel idea. In an effort to give back to the community — and recognize the work they’re doing — there are plans to take some of the trash blown into the water and turn it into a work of art.
The class has already begun working on finding an artist that is up to the challenge. The next step will be raising money to pay for having the sculpture completed. They will dedicate the final piece of work to the community — and place it, we’re confident, in a worthy spot.
Kudos to the men and women in the 2023 Leadership Englewood class for their hard work and out-of-the-box thinking. Hopefully others might take up the challenge to clean up waterways throughout our area and the FDEM can ramp up its efforts to make our canals, rivers and coast safe for all boaters.
